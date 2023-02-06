DONNA JEAN HYDE July 19, 1927 – January 20, 2023

Donna Hyde was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Sadly, she left this world on Friday, January 20, 2023 at the age of 95 years. She was born Donna Jean McKinnon on Tuesday, July 19, 1927 on Manitoulin Island, Ontario to Cameron and Edith (Maguire) McKinnon and was the eldest of four daughters. After graduating from Owen Sound High School, she went to the “big city” to make her mark in the world. Donna returned to the Island, married and moved to Copper Cliff to begin her family. Widowed at the tender age of 33, with four children to raise, she began her career with Judge Facer in the family courts of Sudbury. Each summer, the entire brood would relocate to Toronto so that Donna could attend teacher’s college. Upon her graduation, Donna began at Lockerby Composite School, eventually retiring after her tenure at Cambrian College, Sudbury. Along the way, she married the love of her life and best friend – Red. Together, they laughed, loved and travelled the world, making lifelong friends on their journeys. Donna was predeceased by her husband, Howard “Red” Hyde in 2015, daughter Deborah McGauley and sister Maizie Brown in 2016 and nephew Taylor Brown in 2022. She is survived by her children Michael (Barbara) McGauley, Susan (Richard) McKay, Mary (Robert) Grieve, Cathy Hyde and Dan McGauley; sisters Mrs. Marian Gilmour of Sudbury, Ontario, and Mrs. Carolyn Strapp of Kitchener, Ontario. “Auntie Donnie” to Edie, Mary Cameron, Malcom, Scott and Nancy, and beloved “Granny” to Ryan (Christina), Erin, Sherron (Dale), Sean (Kellie) and Charlene (Matt) – “Great Granny” to Henry, Audrey, Conner, Sawyer, Alexandra, Korbin and Paloma. Thank you to Anne, Pat, Peter and Denise, and to all of the members of each “gang” she belonged to. Special thank-you to the wonderful staff at Tiffin House-Midland, Midland Regional Hospital and The Grove, Arnprior. At Donna’s request, no services will be held. “Love you, Momma.”