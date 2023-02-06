LYANNE ELIZABETH LEESON January 28, 1967 – January 29, 2023 Lyanne Elizabeth Leeson peacefully passed with family by her side at Hospice Simcoe on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at the age of 56 years. Beloved spouse of Gary. Loving mother of Sawyer (Michael). Dear sister of Tim (Tracy) and Sean (Lorie). Proud aunt of Tighe (Marissa), Travis, Tate, Derrick, Kelsey (Jonathon) and the late Tara. Great-aunt of Cameron and Magnolia. Predeceased by her parents Gary and Grace (nee Golley). She will be missed by many extended family members and dear friends. Visitation took place at the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley Street, Barrie on Saturday, February 4, 2023 from 12 noon until the time we Celebrated her Life in the Chapel at 1 pm. Reception followed inside the lower lounge. The family will be planning a Celebration of Life in the summer on Manitoulin Island for those who are unable to attend in Barrie. Donations in Lyanne’s memory may be made to either Hospice Simcoe or to the Canadian Cancer Society, and are greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences and memories may be left at www.steckleygooderham.com.