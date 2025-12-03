Dr. Chantal Boucher a great proponent of preventive medicine

LITTLE CURRENT—The Northeast Family Health Team has been enjoying significant success in attracting new doctors to the Island. Dr. Chantal Boucher is the last of three new doctors to be interviewed by The Expositor.

Dr. Boucher hails originally from La Belle Province, Montreal to be specific, and it was at the University of Montreal where she undertook her studies in medicine. And no, she is not one of the current diaspora from Quebec seeking a less draconian environment in which to practice.

“I just missed it,” she laughs. Dr. Boucher chose to do her residency at the Northern School of Medicine. “But I don’t expect the province to reach out to me to move back to Quebec.”

She explains that the University of Montreal has a small medical school campus located in Trois-Rivières.

Dr. Boucher admitted to being a little nervous about the transition, but the efforts of NOSM soon had her feeling right at home.

“I was paired up with a supervisor in Sudbury who was bilingual so we could speak in French,” she said. “And then we would have days where we would talk in French together, but then talk in English. It was Dr. Levesque in Sudbury, and he still has a practice with a lot of French speakers. “So, I find that it eased my transition.”

Dr. Boucher should have no concerns on her English skills, however, her Quebecois accent is actually quite slight.

Coming to Manitoulin to practice was not too hard a decision for Dr. Boucher, her spouse Ben actually grew up on Manitoulin and the couple still has family in Manitowaning.

“We have been visiting every year for the past 15 years or so,” she said. So, she is a new doctor, but not new to the Island. Her husband has retired from the military in 2023 and is happily filling the role of house husband at the moment.

“He takes care of the kids, two boys, four and six,” supplies Ms. Boucher.

As to what brought her to family medicine, Dr. Boucher thought for a minute. “I think I like having a broad practice as a goal,” she said. “And it’s really something that’s special to the Island as well. I like meeting my own patients and being their family doctor. But I also cover some of the emergency room shifts as well. In the local ER, and then I do a little bit of a low risk of static care and prenatal care.”

As to Manitoulin, “it was good to be with some family members. So, my spouse and family, it’s been a really nice, quiet and safe place to raise kids,” she said. “They’ve enjoyed it. Lots of green space.”

Dr. Boucher graduated in June, but she was already starting some clinic days in July and she was doing some work with Dr. Mike Bedard and Dr. Dan Daniels in Manitowaning during her placement, Little Current as well. “I was kind of split in between Sudbury and here,” she said.

As to her message to the community, Dr. Boucher said “people that are looking for a family doctor, if they are in the area, we do have a catchment area, but I strongly encourage that they reach out to the clinic to put their name on the waitlist if they are looking for a family doctor. “

“I am a strong believer in the preventive medicine that we do,” she said, “and I think the clinics on the Island are well equipped to support people to that end.”