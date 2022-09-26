EDMOND JOSEPH LAURIN JR.

“ED”

In loving memory of Edmond “Ed” Joseph Laurin Jr., 77 years, who passed away peacefully at Manitoulin Health Centre on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Survived by his loving wife and best friend of 54 years Carmen Laurin (nee Rouleau). Dear father of Andre (fiancé Stacey Miville) and Christine Laurin (wife Emily nee Summers). Proud grandpa of James Laurin age 8 and Alice Laurin age 5. He is also survived by his sister Norma Cusson (Paul), Danny (Fernande), Carole Laurin (Denis Chouinard) and Linda Belanger (Guy). He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends and his canine companion Brandy. Ed worked as a police officer in different divisions throughout Sudbury for many years. He enjoyed the outdoors, snowmobiling, hunting, boating and camping. He loved his motorcycle and was a proud member of the Blue Knights – Chapter 10 organization. After retirement, he and Carmen spent many happy winters in Arizona. There will be no visitation or service. Cremation at the Park Lawn Crematorium with burial at a later date alongside his parents in the St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Chelmsford. Donations to the Northern Cancer Research Foundation would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Jackson & Barnard Funeral Home. For donations or messages on condolence www.lougheedfuneralhomes.com.