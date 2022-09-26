WILLIAM DAVID PATTERSON

(DAVE)

October 11, 1939 – September 17, 2022

It is with sad and heavy hearts that the family of Dave Patterson announces his sudden passing on Saturday, September 17, 2022 in his 83rd year. Loving father to John (Paula), Jennifer, and Rob (Janice). Beloved Papa to Alex, Matthew, Paul, Jacob, Emily and Brooklyn. Great-grandfather to Luca Patterson. Special loving companion and best friend to Kathy Glemnitz. Predeceased by his wife Carol, and parents Hubert and Blanche Patterson. Dear brother of the late Doreen Deluzio (late John), late Ronnie Patterson (Rosemary), John Patterson (Martha), Margaret Patterson, late Gloria Perlini (Gerry), Robert Patterson (Sheila), and Danny Patterson (Susan). Brother-in-law of the late Barbara (late Howard), Verna (late Ernie), Linda (Ralph), late Joan (late Jim), late Ted (Pauline), late Bill and late Larry. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Dave will be well remembered for his love of country music, dancing every Saturday at the Moose Lodge, and his legacy of being the President and Founder of the Northern Ontario Country Music Association (NOCMA) which he began in 1989. His unwavering support and promotion of the NOCMA helped many Northern Ontario country music artists showcase their talent and be acknowledged and recognized. He absolutely loved what he created with country music and will be sadly missed and forever in the hearts of so many. Family and friends visited at the Arthur Funeral Home – Barton & Kiteley Chapel (492 Wellington St. E. 705-759-2522) on Thursday, September 22, 2022 between 9:30 am to 10:45 am. Funeral Service followed in the chapel at 11 am with Mrs. Mary Alice Policicchio officiating. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date at the Moose Lodge. Memorial contributions by cheque or online to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Algoma Residential Community Hospice (ARCH) would be appreciated by the family. Expressions of sympathy may be offered at www.arthurfuneralhome.com.