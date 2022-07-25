EVA EMMA SERRÉ

It is with profound sadness that the family announces her passing July 19, 2022 at the age of 86 years. Beloved wife of 65 years to Ronald Serré. Daughter of the late Omer and late Desneiges (née Gauthier) Brunet. Devoted mother of Mijanou, Louise, Daniel (Betty-Ann) and Luc (Loretta). Dear sister of Agnès, Noëlla, Armand, Clément and René. Predeceased by her siblings Eugène, Aurèle, Albert and Lucien. Cherished grandmother of Olivia, Isabella, Geneviève, Jacob, Julien, Jasmine, Danielle, Noah, Cory, Alicia and Serina. Great-grandmother of Gabriel, Amelia, Eva, Liv, Trey and Cruz. Equally missed by all relatives and friends. A funeral mass was celebrated on July 26, 2022 at 10 am at the Ste-Anne-des-Pins Church, Sudbury. In lieu of flowers, donations by cheque to the Blue Door Soup Kitchen would be appreciated. www.cooperativefuneralhome.ca