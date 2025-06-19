Top 5 This Week

Death Notices
In loving memory of Evelyn Doris Briscoe who passed away on Tuesday, June 3, 2025 at home at the age of 90. Beloved wife of Eric Briscoe (predeceased) of 59 years. Loving mother of Richard of Sudbury. Dear sister of Clarence Badgerow (Elizabeth) (both predeceased), Kay Reid (George) (both predeceased), Reta Pasco (James predeceased) of Ottawa, Marie Sloss (Willard predeceased) of Spring Bay and Calvin Badgerow (predeceased). Dear sister-in-law of Harold (Georgina) Briscoe (both predeceased), Cliff (Iva) Briscoe (both predeceased), Lloyd (Margaret) Briscoe (both predeceased), Iva (Bill) Nasmith (both predeceased), Evelyn (Allan) Cushon (both predeceased). Missed by many nieces and nephews. Evelyn enjoyed many happy years at her cottage at Nepewassi Lake snowmobiling, ice fishing and berry picking. She also loved to travel. At Evelyn request there will be no visitation or service.  Cremation with interment in the Gordon Cemetery.

