Former regional chief Glen Hare honoured with King Charles coronation medal

OTTAWA—Glen Hare, currently executive director of the Ojibwe Cultural Foundation in M’Chigeeng, has led a storied life in Indigenous politics—from his election to local band council and chief of M’Chigeeng First Nation, to stints as Anishinaabek Nation grand council chief to Ontario Regional Chief—his life over the past couple of decades has been lived mostly on the road. This past month, his dedication and service to Indigenous communities was recognized with a King Charles III Coronation Medal.

“When I first heard about this, I said, ‘what is this?’ I didn’t know,” he said. “In reading into it and a couple of calls later, I received the invitation. They said, ‘well, this is a thank you for your services for all these years.’ When I seen the official letter the other day, that’s in there. It’s basically a miigwetch for helping and serving, working for Canada, Ontario and First Nations. It’s a good feeling. We don’t do it for the thanks, but it’s sure nice to get it.”

The official citation letter reads, in part, “As a recipient of this medal, I thank you for your dedicated service to your peers, your community, to Ontario and to Canada. The contributions you have made to your province are highly commendable and deserve our praise. May you wear your Coronation medal with pride of your own accomplishments and in commemoration of this significant milestone in the life of our country.”

Although he is largely retired from his political advocacy work and spending a lot less time on the road, Mr. Hare said that he still offers his volunteer work and fundraising for good causes.

“For anyone and everyone that gets a King’s medal, when you volunteer, that’s forever,” he said. “I’ve always been there. Always will.”

But Mr. Hare said he was happy to be able to spend more time at home these days. “I logged in a lot of miles over my career,” he said. Upon his retirement from political life his staff threw a big party and his travel was among the recognition he received from them. “They gave me a t-shirt ‘for your one million kilometres.’ That’s how much I travelled there.”

These days, he has the luxury of walking to work.

Mr. Hare noted that while he was doing the talking as an advocate for Indigenous communities, it was his unsung staff who were the real heroes.

“They work night and day,” he said. “People don’t see it. They work after hours, you know. It’s thankless.”

Mr. Hare does not know who nominated him for the award. “Maybe someday they will tell me,” he laughed. He said that was pleased that members of his family were able to attend the ceremony.

When it comes to advice for those who are following in his footsteps in Indigenous leadership, Mr. Hare offered a simple admonition when it comes to implementing solutions. “Just do it,” he said. “Things will fall into place.”