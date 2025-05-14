Mustangs bring home gold, silver from provincial technological skills competition

M’CHIGEENG—A Manitoulin Secondary School (MSS) student team, along with a third student competitor, have come back with medals from the Ontario Technological Skills Competition.

“Corbin Best (a Grade 12 student) and Anders Watson (Grade 10) won the gold medal for finishing first in the two-person carpentry competition,” stated Steve Robinson, technology teacher at MSS, after the competition held last week in Toronto. “Cody Campbell (a Grade 12 student), got a bronze medal in the Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning) category.”

Corbin Best and Anders Watson “had to build a round outdoor picnic table, while Cody Campbell, “had to install a humidifier in a furnace,” said Mr. Robinson.

Mr. Robinson explained that each of the competitors were provided the materials and plans they needed to complete their projects, and to develop their own procedures step by step. They were judged on making good use of the materials they were provided, the quality of their project, as well as being timed as to how long it took to complete their project, and clean-up after they were done.

“About 60 schools from around the province had participants, who were the best in the province, as they had all won their regional competitions to qualify for the provincials,” continued Mr. Robinson.

“I am very proud of all three of our student competitors,” stated Mr. Robinson. He pointed out, in total, there were approximately 2,700 competitors taking part from schools all over Ontario, and a total of 47,000 visitors attended the competition.

In the regional championships, which took place earlier this year, the Corbin Best and Anders Watson team won a gold medal at the Rainbow District School Board (RDSB) 18th annual Technological Skills Competition, held in February. Mr. Campbell also qualified for the provincials.