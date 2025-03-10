FREDRICK GEORGE LENTIR

1950 – 2025

It is with great sadness that the family shares the sudden passing of Fredrick George Lentir on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at the age of 74. Fred was born on August 31, 1950, eldest son of the late George Lentir Jr. and Betty (Russell).Cherished brother of Shirley (Owen) Legge, Lenora (Mike) Tann, Reg Lentir (predeceased) and Robert (Andrea) Lentir. Beloved uncle of Julie Allen (John), Jackie Legge (Mark), Wayne Legge (Amanda), Andrea Tann (Steve), Brad Tann (Jessica), Lisa Sinclair, Makenna Lentir (Justin) and Avery Lentir. Great-uncle of Jesse, Jarret, Samantha, Jayden, Colton, Addy and Easton. Fred will be missed by his Uncle John Lentir and his family, as well as many friends and relatives and especially his good friends Lyle Dewar and Ross Ward. Fred loved music and could play any instrument. He started out in the band called The Mystics and then later joined The Voyageurs playing at dances for many years. Not a day would go by without picking up an instrument and playing some tunes. He started out working for McDougall Construction after high school and then worked at the family construction, sawmill and farming business for many years. Fred will be fondly remembered for his quick wit one liners and sense of humour, as he always had a little joke to tell you. In honour of Fred, donations may be made to the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary or a charity of your choice. Cremation has taken place, and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Cremation services provided by Simple Wishes of the North, Sudbury and Crystal Crematorium.