GLADYS ELAINE MOORE

(nee Bryant)

January 18, 1947 – March 1, 2025

In loving memory of Gladys Elaine Moore (nee Bryant), who passed away peacefully with her daughter, grandchildren, partner and son-in-law by her side at the Manitoulin Health Centre in Little Current on Saturday, March 1, 2025 at the age of 78 and after a tough battle with pulmonary fibrosis and interstitial lung disease.. A true Haweater, she was born in Little Current on a Saturday to Neil and Annie Bryant (nee Harper). She was the oldest sister and “Natalie Bum” of Mervyn “Bird” and Lily “Squirt” Bugg (predeceased), she is survived by Mervyn (Joan) Bryant and Dave Bugg.She was an awesome mom to Darlene “Dar” (Paul) Duxbury and reunited with her angels Heather and Chris. She was so proud of her four grandchildren Cassie, Jordan “Jordash” (Micheline), Megan “Meg” (Matt) Oliver and Brianna “Lady Bee”. She always said that she wanted to meet her great-grandchildren and she did get to become a Nan to her “Grandma’s Boy”, Kyler Oliver. Gladys married Albert “Abby” Moore in February of 1967. He predeceased her suddenly in 1997. Nine years later, after a few visits to a man at the Freshmart, she met “The Old Man” Lorne Gregory. They started going together in January of 2006 and were never separate for long. He was always a few steps behind her after she said “come on you old fart”. Gladys was a woman of many talents and careers. She was a waitress at the Schooner, Gary’s, Van’s and many others. She was a baby sitter, mostly for Dar’s kids but for many other kids in the community as well. She never forgot one of the kids she watched over and always kept up with their lives while they were growing up. She took on Ab’s Services business after he passed and she had many great days doing the garbage run. Many of her stops included a visit and a cup of coffee or tea with a friend. And, if you were the lucky grandchild to go with her that Friday, a visit to Musky Widow’s for some fries and a tea. After her move to Mindemoya she retired, for a few days. She then went back to babysitting whenever needed or whenever the kids wanted to go to her house. She had a passion for cooking. She loved trying new recipes that she found on the Food Network and recently Youtube. She always had a notepad next to her chair to write down a quick recipe. In her spare time she was great at crocheting and knitting, until her hands wouldn’t let her anymore. After that she found she loved watching thriller movies and the Nomad’s youtube channel as well as playing Solitaire on her new found friend, the I-Pad. She was never a fan of animals especially the rag-a-muffs her daughter brought to the house when she was a kid. But she did have a soft spot for Megan’s dog Jiggy who was allowed to go on the couch and also Matt’s dog Scooby, both of whom received an occasional pet. Her house was always the safe space and you were never told to leave, whether it was supper time or 2 am. Family and friends gathered for visitation at Island Funeral Home on Friday, March 7, 2025 from 2 to 4 pm and 7 to 9 pm. Funeral Service was at Knox United Church, Manitowaning on Saturdy, March 8, 2025 at 12 noon.. Cremation followed. Donations may be made in Gladys’ honour to the Manitoulin Health Centre Smart Infusion Smarter Care campaign at https://www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/9790 or can be left to a trust for “Grandma’s Boy” Kyler’s future, send an etransfer to jumphightothesky@gmail.com marked ‘please put in trust for Kyler’ in the message. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.