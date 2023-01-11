Friends and Neighbours

Kagawong

Team Fergmeijer

Happy new year! We hope you rang in 2023 in a manner most appropriate. Whether that meant you were dressed up to the nines, or in bed by nine, we hope you had fun! Team Fergmeijer decided to go all out this year and attended a super swanky NYE party with tons of famous people. We didn’t mingle too much; mostly we stayed at our small booth table. But at one point a celebrity we recognized came over and asked if they could sit with us. It was a bit crowded already, but we scooted over because there’s always room for J. Lo.

Manitoulin is a generous place. Each year members of the public, businesses and townships contribute to grants and bursaries for graduates of Manitoulin Secondary School. Tens of thousands of dollars are awarded to deserving young people who are moving into post-secondary education and training adventures. This year’s awards night at MSS was held last week. You can see a full lineup of awards and recipients in the Expositor. The paper lets us get away with the column running a bit long sometimes, but even we realize that the full list of awards and recipients is pushing our luck. Congratulations to all those who received grants and bursaries and thank you to all of the people who make it all possible!

Mary B has been quite the social butterfly in the last few weeks, travelling to North Bay to spend time with Neil and family, (and various chickens too we imagine), then back home just in time to host Rob and family (significantly fewer chickens with them). Now, she is celebrating (and perhaps lamenting just a bit) the arrival of MBB! That’s right, Mary Buie’s Brother (aka Mike) and the ever-lovely Susie are back on the Island for a few weeks to visit. Keep an eye out for them. Or an ear. Those who know and love MBB know that you can usually hear Mike coming before you see him. (If we got this column in on time, they will have just arrived. If we missed the deadline, MBB and Susie will have been here a week and this is old news.)

The township has altered their council meeting schedule. Council now meets on the first Thursday and third Tuesday of the month. You can find details of meetings (minutes and agendas) on the township website (www.billingstwp.ca).

In related news, the Billings library board meetings have changed to the second Tuesday of every month. These meetings are open to the public and are held at the library starting at 7 pm. Contact the library directly for more information (billingsread@gmail.com 705-282-2944).

Did you know that January is national puzzle month? The library has pieced together an event to celebrate: a PUZZLE SWAP! Come to the library on Saturday, January 28 from 10 am to 1 pm, and bring the jigsaw puzzles of your past to trade for the jigsaw puzzles of your future! Mingle with other like-minded puzzle lovers and piece together which puzzle you want to take home with you. We really hope you can fit this into your busy schedule (we know you jig saw what we did there).

There’s a lot of talk in this country about a shortage of workers and companies struggling to fill jobs. We have a friend who was telling us all about it. He just started working at a plant that makes plastic Draculas. There is just him and one other worker on his busy shift, so he has to make every second count.

The lights are up and running at the rink! Now covered with fresh, new boards, the rink can be lit up after dark to extend our enjoyment of the ice. Once we have some ice. It’s slow going with this weather, but there is a dedicated group of volunteers that are gearing up for the colder weather to make that ice a reality.

The fire hall remains off limits due to dangerous structural issues that have come to light during the renovations. The township is investigating the options put forth by the engineering company, but until a solution is implemented, the access to bulk water from the fire hall is completely off-limits. Please utilize the water at the public works garage at 34 Carter Crescent. There are two hoses available: one between the two truck bays, and the other next to the main door. Please be mindful of the bay doors, and do not leave your vehicle unattended.

As we enter a new year, we like to reminisce over the fun and adventure we had over the past circle around the sun. One great way to do that is to visit the Team Fergmeijer archives at http://teamfergmeijer.blogspot.com. You can look back over the good, the bad, and the punny in the township all the way back to 2015!

January is traditionally the month when everyone kicks off new, healthier habits. Top tip for those getting back into exercising with their new year’s resolutions – after a workout, if you rub olive oil and Epsom salt on painful spots on your body, they will immediately feel greasier and saltier. Have a good week!

Barrie Island

Lillian Greenman

Scott and Enid Runnalls had their daughter Katie from Toronto home for a few days at Christmas. Family joining them for supper on Christmas day were Oliver and Barb Runnalls, Cameron and Dione Runnalls and Micah.

Doug and Linda Lane had their daughter Angela and husband Darryl Wunsch and their son Thomas home for a few days at Christmas.

Murray Montgomery had his daughter Erin from Blind River home for a few days at Christmas.

Lance and Lillian Greenman had Natalie and Roger Hayden and family, Terry and Kyle Greenman and friend Laurie for supper after Christmas.

Dave and Theresa Carlisle had their daughter Stephanie from Waterloo home for the Christmas holidays. Family joining them for supper on Christmas day were Jerry Carlisle, John and Joann Carlisle and Joan Ralph.

George and Carolyn Calback had supper after New Year’s with Lyle Phillips in Manitowaning, also Margueritte and Travis Strong.