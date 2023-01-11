Ice Chips & Canoe Quips: January 11, 2023

Leafs honour, Indigenous people?

The NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs have tried to foster reconciliation with Indigenous People over the last number of years. Their Alumni Club even hosted a game in Wiikwemkoong this past autumn as an example. This past Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs hosted their Indigenous Celebration game at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday against the Detroit Red Wings.

To their credit, the Maple Leafs wore custom warm-up-only jerseys designed by Indigenous artist, Tyler Tabobondung-Rushnell before their game against the Detroit Red Wings. Prior to the game, the Maple Leafs were gifted beaded medallions created by six Ojibwe women and elders from Wiikwemkoong. The blue and white medallions of the Maple Leafs logo featured each player’s number at the top of the leaf. Wiikwemkoong’s own, multi-year International, Hoop Dance Champion, Lisa Odjig was one of the lead performers in the ceremony before the game and not televised.

So, with that forethought of making the evening honourable to Indigenous people they appeared to think a sign on the Jumbo Tron, would be well received. I guess, their intention was to honour the Late George Armstrong, the Leafs’ Longest Serving Captain of 13 years and still holds many Leaf and League milestones. FYI, his Granddaughter, Kalley Armstrong played in that aforementioned game in Wiikwemkoong last autumn. A sign flashed before all that said “Big Chief Shoot the Puck 10”. The sign referenced his number 10 and a name that was given to him by the Stoney Mountain First Nation back in 1950! The sign was not referenced or explained. Many hockey fans, Leafs included, only saw a dated name without the backing information. Many did not even know what the “10” referred to.

Without an education piece, people only see a sign on social media or an overheard soundbite and some may perpetuate names like this. It is nearly three quarters of a century since George was given the moniker. A few things might have changed in these 73 years!

Curling club calling newbies!

The Providence Bay Curling Club is hosting classes for adults that are interested in learning about the sport of curling. The club wants beginners to learn in a fun and encouraging environment, and learn the basic skills of the game and meet new people! This program is aimed at adults new to the sport of curling with a desire to learn with like-minded people. All you need is a clean pair of shoes as all other equipment will be available at the club for you to use. Coaches recommend dressing in layers.

Classes go every Monday for three more weeks and are just an hour and a half in duration. The cost to participate is only $40 per person. The Learn to Curl program will prepare you to join their regular leagues in February! Please contact Marc at 705-869-7844 or email providencebaycurling@gmail.com if you would like to participate or have any questions.

Ho, Ho, Hockey Christmas!

The 2022 version of the Wiky Christmas Co-ed Hockey took place a while back but they deserve mention. In the end it was Team Julian or better known as Team Red Machine. The tournament tradition featured great action, lots of laughs and close games

Congratulations to Julian Wemigwans, Amber Lewis, Mackenzie Shigwadja, Reese Shigwadja, Nyssa Solomon, Levi Morrison, Mathew Oshkabewisens, Jonas Mejaki, Kenneth Kagige, Seth Reynolds-Peltier, Alex Peltier, Peter Wemigwans and Greg Trudeau.

Players and fans alike send their chi-miigwech to Gerry Baibomcowai and the Thunderdome Arena staff for the well managed tournament. What a great way to spend the kick-off to the Christmas Holidays!

Keep Dancing!

Candice Irwin has opened registrations for her winter sessions. Candice is excited to keep moving with you in the New Year! Yes, winter dance is starting next week. They will be back with kids classes in Mindemoya, Little Current and Manitowaning. Dance continues to be completely free in Manitowaning thanks to the municipality receiving a grant through Ontario Trillium Foundation.

They’re also expanding their programming for ages 3-4. Their Creative Movement A class was such a success in Little Current this fall that they are also offering it in Mindemoya this winter.

They’re also expanding seniors dance programming. Chair Supported Dancing continues in Manitowaning Thursday Jan 19-March 9 from 3-4 pm. They will also be running this class in Little Current Tuesday Jan 24-Feb 28 from 10:30-11:30 am. Both these classes are free thanks to the respective municipalities.

The Mindemoya sessions go from Tuesday, January 17-March 7. Little Current is staggered a day later on Wednesdays from January 18-March 8. Finally, Manitowaning get Thursdays from January 19-March 9. You can head to their website for the full schedule and to register early to make sure you get into the dance classes you want!

Yoga updates

There will be some changes to the Spring Bay Yoga Classes. Tuesday classes need to be combined due to attendance. Starting January 10, all Tuesday classes are now combined for a 2 pm class start time for the winter session. Other classes had to be relocated to the Providence Bay Hall. Due to scheduling conflicts the following classes will be moved: Wednesday January 11, Tuesday February 14 and Tuesday, March 14.

A good sport is good for sports

chipstoquips@gmail.com