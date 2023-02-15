Friends and Neighbours

Kagawong by Team Fergmeijer

Despite all their efforts to fly below the radar, the Kagawong Gobble Brigade (KGB) are in the news again this week. According to the highlighted notes posted to the township’s Facebook page (FB.com/billingstownshipkagawong), council will be sending a request to the MNRF for action on concerns around having the KGB in the area. The notes were not specific about what the council’s concerns were but given the recent ‘weather’ balloon incursion near Manitoulin Island, it seems clear to us where their concerns SHOULD be. Perhaps the Gobble Brigade thought if they can’t stay below the radar, a balloon would let them fly above it.

The Parks, Recreation and Wellness Committee is hosting a Family Day Skate and Slide event this Monday (February 20th) at the Kagawong Outdoor Rink from 11 am until 3 pm. If you haven’t tried out the new rink yet, now is your chance! Rumour has it there will be coffee and hot chocolate and maybe some pizza to enjoy as well. We hope to see you there!

Are you looking for ways to get involved in your local community? Not sure where to start? We’ve got you covered! And by ‘we’, we mean the Western Manitoulin Volunteer Fairs that will be happening in April. Stop in to meet the many organizations that work to make our communities so special. Learn about their efforts and events, and you are sure to find a comfortable fit for you. Gordon/Barrie Island and Burpee-Mills is April 12th at the Gordon Community Centre. Gore Bay will hold theirs April 19th at the community hall, and Billings’ is April 26th at the Park Centre. All Volunteer Fair Days run from 2 to 8 pm and include refreshments as well as prizes to be won. If you are a volunteer organization interested in taking part in the fairs, contact Annett ([email protected]) by February 20th to reserve your spot.

Did you know? MSS has ‘late’ buses running every Tuesday and Wednesday after school to allow students to participate in extracurricular clubs and sports. Buses run to both the west end and east end, leaving the school at 5 pm and stopping at multiple central drop-off locations along the way. Students are encouraged to sign up before lunch time each late bus day, but the buses run regardless of numbers. (You would have known if you read last week’s column… just saying.)

Happy birthday wishes go out to Neil L and Heather S; two people who are a whole lot of fun, and only a little bit old. They are both celebrating a 29th trip around the sun. We hope your birthdays are as cool as you think you are. Also celebrating this week is Chase C, though he’s not quite 29 yet, he’s definitely cooler than the rest of us.

Reminder that the fire hall is still off-limits for safety reasons. Please utilize the water at the public works garage at 34 Carter Crescent. Please be mindful of the bay doors, and do not leave your vehicle unattended. NOTE: Please bring your own hose. Thankfully, a new bulk water system will be installed at the Water Treatment Plant by the Ontario Clean Water Agency (OCWA) in the next few weeks.

Now that township committees are up and running, be sure to check the township website for meetings dates and times if you would like to attend as a member of the public.

It’s the second annual Short Poems for a Short Month! Submit your haiku, rhyming couplet, limerick, or sonnet to [email protected] and we will add them to the column! This weeks was created by a friend who works in IT who wishes to remain anonymous.

In Northern Ontario, it’s a blast,

The winters are long, but they pass,

With a sled and some whiskey,

You’ll laugh and be frisky,

It’s a place where the fun’s not surpassed!

Have a good week!

Meldrum Bay by Elaine Bradley

It’s sad to announce the passing of a well-loved member of the community. Joan VanEvery’s funeral will be on Tuesday. Dale and Joan were well-loved members of Meldrum Bay and very active in everything that was going on. They were very friendly and welcoming. When we were newbies in Meldrum they were always very good to us. Joan had a phenomenal memory and took me for many interesting drives outlining where the people of the past had lived and how they tied in with the people that I knew in the present. I loved those drives. I will miss Joan.

The nice part of a funeral, if I’m allowed to say it, is the gathering of all the family members. In various driveways there are cars and trucks belonging to children and grandchildren, nephews and nieces.

I know my good friend Rose VanEvery has a full house. Just before everyone came up, she had plumbing problems, not once but twice. Thank goodness everything got fixed.

I have been driving back and forth to emergency in Mindemoya with a sore eye. Tomorrow I go see an ophthalmologist in Sudbury, and hopefully everything gets fixed. I had wonderful nurses and a fantastic doctor in the emergency department. The hospital renovations are a really nice improvement. Well done, whoever thought of it, designed it and financed it. There’s more being done too. I walked past temporary walls with drawings on them which I was told are covering up more construction.

Friday night at cards, high lady was Karen Noble with 70 points; high man was Diane Jones with 78 points; ladies’ lone hands were won by Sara Lynn Arnot with seven; men’s lone hands were won by Harold Rogers with four; Rose VanEvery won most euchres with seven; the money jar is safe. There were three full tables and one person had to sit out.

Have a great week. Happy Valentine’s Day everyone.

Barrie Island by Lillian Greenman

Natalie and Roger Hayden from Lively were here on the weekend and visited their parents.

Happy birthday wishes to Carolyn and George Calback, Carolyn’s birthday is on the 19th and George’s on the 23rd.

Silver Water by Karen Noble

There was a new stove installed in the kitchen at the community hall last week.

Brenda Carter won the money jar on Thursday night at euchre in Silver Water.

Ed Alexander arrived at the cottage on Thursday for the weekend.

Ossie Hinds arrived at his cottage late last week.

The February UCW meeting was cancelled again and is not being rescheduled.

February 13th is the 25-year anniversary of Albert Meijer and I meeting on the snowmobile trail between home and Meldrum Bay.

We are looking forward to the Winter Fun Day in Meldrum Bay on Sunday, February 19 with lunch first then a euchre tournament in the afternoon. Watch for the advertisements with the details. Please come out to play even if you do not have a partner and we will pair you up.

Condolences to the family of Joan Van Every.