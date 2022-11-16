Friends and Neighbours

Kagawong

Team Fergmeijer

Team Fergmeijer was reminiscing on the different jobs we have held over the years (before we became your friendly neighbourhood reporter here on the Island, of course!). One of us worked at a restaurant that was very secretive about their recipes. Signing a legal agreement promising not to share their flatbread recipe was required before joining the team. It was a standard naan disclosure agreement.

Ding Dong Merrily on High! Christmas in Kagawong is this weekend! Friday night fun at the Park Centre runs from 4 pm to 8 pm, and carries on Saturday, 10 am to 3 pm. And you better watch out… Santa will be visiting on Sunday the 20th!

Also this weekend, the Anglican Church will have a variety of crafts, gift baskets and goodies available for sale, including homemade meat pies, lasagna and perogies to take home for dinner! Visit the church Saturday the 19th from 9 am to 2 pm to check out all the treats. There are limited supplies of the meat pies, lasagna and perogies, so don’t wait until the last minute!

While you are out getting in the spirit of things, be sure to pop over to the Manitoulin Secondary School Christmas Shopping Spree at the M’Chigeeng complex. Doors open on Saturday at 10 am to 4 pm. With dozens of vendors to choose from, you can fill your stockings while helping support MSS teams and clubs at the same time!

Team Fergmeijer challenged themselves to a new sport last week: blindfolded archery. If you haven’t done that before, you should try it too! You don’t know what you’re missing.

Access to bulk water from the fire hall is completely off-limits while work is being done to improve the structural integrity of the building. Please utilize the water at the public works garage at 34 Carter Crescent. There are two hoses available: one between the two truck bays, and the other next to the main door. Please be mindful of the bay doors, and do not leave your vehicle unattended.

There’s been excellent progress on the community rink roof this past week, which makes us anxious to strap on our skates and go for a glide! Stay tuned for the opening day of the new facilities as the weather continues to get colder.

Have you ever wondered how come there are Pop-Tarts but no Mom-Tarts? It’s because of the pastryarchy.

Mnidoo Mnising Sharing and Learning Centre for All is offering some exciting activities for kids this month! Exploring and Playing in Nature will have participants wandering along nature trails to discover, play and explore nature. This Friday will be the Noble Nature Trail in Gore Bay, and on Tuesday it will be along the Kagawong River. Both sessions will run from 10:30 to 11:30 am. The second opportunity is Storytelling With Nature where the kids will gather indoors for story time and will explore nature through indoor play. The Gore Bay Union Public Library will host on Friday, November 25 (10:30 to 11:30 am) and Billings Public Library will host on Tuesday, November 29th (4 to 5 pm). Contact melaniefrancis@kenjgewinteg.ca to register.

Happiest of happy birthdays go out to local icon, Mary Buie who is turning 29 this weekend. Since it’s Mary, we know she will be counting her blessings rather than her candles.

The library is amassing quite a collection of fantastic items for the annual silent auction. You can see some previews of what will be up for bid by joining the Facebook group (www.facebook.com/groups/libraryauction). The auction will go live Thursday, November 24th at 9 am and closes at 6 pm on Sunday, November 27th. All proceeds go to support Billings Library.

The Kagawong Community Christmas concert is back and in-person! Join the fun Saturday, November 26th at 7 pm at the Park Centre. Admission will be by cash donation with all funds raised supporting Manitoulin Family Resource. As always, enthusiasm trumps talent – interested performers can contact fergmeijer@gmail.com

We’ve been thinking this whole time that it was the dryer shrinking our clothes. Turns out it was the refrigerator all along. Have a good week!

Meldrum Bay

Friday night at cards there were two full tables and one three handed table. High man was Doug Carter with 73 points. High lady was Myra Duncanson with 67 points. Karen won men’s lone hands with four and Rose VanEvery won ladies’ lone hands with four. Donna Kay McDonald won most euchres with 10. Juice was won by Lois Wismer and the money jar is again safe for another week.

On November 21st Who’s Crafty is hosting a Christmas Themed paint afternoon upstairs at the Meldrum Bay Community Hall. Randi’s Snack Shack will be providing food for the event. Tickets are $40. Seats are going fast. Information is on Facebook. There will be lots of fun and music. There will be a second event by Who’s Crafty at 7 pm in Silver Water hosted by Stop 540 as well on the same day. Mark your calendar.

I felt really sad reading the article in last week’s Expositor about abandoned pets. There are several people in Meldrum who have adopted rescue dogs and they have been a source of joy to their owners. I have found these dogs to be quite friendly and social, and it seems so sad that they had to go through the sorrow of abandonment.

Hunt week is coming up and the marina building will be open for gas, diesel and showers. The hours are posted on the poster board next to the mail boxes at the Community Hall. Good luck everyone and be safe.