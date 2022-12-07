Friends and Neighbours

Kagawong

Team Fergmeijer

If there’s one place Team Fergmijer just can’t stand, it’s at the ice rink. Last year, we tried to organize a skating party out on the lake, but it fell through. The new cover on the rink looks axel-ent, and we can’t wait to go down and have lutz of fun when the ice is ready. We’ve been thinking it should have a name and are taking suggestions on what to call it. One suggestion was the Kagawong Kanopy; another is the Lutz Lounge. What are your thoughts? Drop us a line with your suggestions at fergmeijer@gmail.com.

We would like to wish a belated happy birthday to Team Fergmeijer superfan Laurie Z. Like us, she likes to maintain a low profile and has asked us to keep her identity a secret. We would never let this west end icon down by revealing who she is. Former principals can be pretty scary when you cross them, and we definitely intend to stay on her good side, so our lips are zipped. Also celebrating are Rob B and Katherine T. All are turning the big 2-9! We truly feel that laughter is the best gift we can give to the world, so don’t be expecting any packages from us for your big day.

The Billings Fire Department has a fantastic crew of volunteers who train hard and work together to help keep all of us safe. The Fire Department works with the strengths of each volunteer to allow each individual to contribute to their best ability. If you are interested in joining the Fire Department, contact the township office for more information!

Reminder that the access to bulk water from the fire hall is completely off-limits while work is being done on the structural integrity of the building. Please utilize the water at the public works garage at 34 Carter Crescent. There are two hoses available: one between the two truck bays, and the other next to the main door. Please be mindful of the bay doors, and do not leave your vehicle unattended.

A friend lost some weight by wearing bread on her head. It’s a new loaf hat diet she’s been trying.

Please note that the municipal office will be closed December 26th through to January 2nd, and will re-open Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Likewise, the municipal landfill will be closed December 24th and 25th as well as January 1st, and the Library will be closed December 24th and 31st.

We recently took up archery and really enjoy it! The only drawback is when you have to yank hard on the string before you release the arrow. Have a good week!

Silver Water

Karen Noble

Tuesday, I had my last visit with Dad, Jim Noble, when he was awake and chatting at the Mindemoya Hospital. Early Friday morning, Dad had some trouble and spent the rest of the day asleep. He died in the early evening. Our family thanks all the doctors, nurses, PSWs, and other staff who have helped Dad out over the last year at the Mindemoya Hospital, Manitoulin Health Centre in Little Current and Health Sciences North. Thank you to all the friends and neighbours who visited Dad and who supported our family in many ways.

Thursday the UCW had their Christmas party at the Silver Water Community Hall. The ladies did a great job of organizing it and decorating the hall. There were 31 attendees. Somewhere there are pictures of me winning one game and it is a need to see it to believe it.

There were four tables of euchre players out in Silver Water on Thursday night and four tables on Friday night in Meldrum Bay.

There was a community turkey dinner held at the Silver Water Community Hall on Saturday night. Thank you to the many people who helped cook the food, decorate the hall, serve the 60 or more people and clean up afterwards. Thanks to everyone who made a donation.

The Local Services Board of Robinson Township held their budget meeting on Sunday afternoon. The fire hall needs a new roof and other repairs in 2023 and several other expenses are increasing the user fees by $65 each. The LSB is applying for possible grants to cover the roof but the costs had to be included in case one cannot be obtained.

The LSB wants to remind everyone there is a website robinsontownshiplsb.ca that will be updated in the near future. Please email robinsonlsb@gmail.com if you have any thoughts, ideas, questions.

Happy 90th birthday to my aunt, Audrey (Noble) McCulloch this week.