From M’Chigeeng to New York

Couture designer Little Feather describes her journey

NEW YORK CITY—After attending the fabulous New York Fashion Week where I was able to see Tashina Migwans’ 10 designed garments on her beautiful models gliding down RUNWAY 7’s amazing show on Sunday, I was thrilled to meet her and her crew. Her couture fashions are elegant.

I was glad that Tashina had time to come to my home for lunch before traveling back home to Toronto. Her brand, Little Feather Couture, was a hit at the show.

Over lunch, she told me, “Bonnie, Migwans means ‘little feather’ in Anishinaabemowin.”

“Tashina, where did your love for fashion start?” this writer asked.

Bonnie Kogos and Tashina Migwans, of Little Feather Couture, just off Park Avenue following a lunch date.

“In Kindergarten, when my mom sewed my yellow satin graduation dress,” Tashina explained. “I was five. It had a fancy tube top and a large circle skirt. When I saw her make it, I felt beautiful, and I decided one day I’d like to design and create clothes that would make other people feel beautiful. In Grade 1, I learned how to sew for the first time creating moccasins out of brown paper bags. At nine, my mom brought home an industrial sewing machine, a huge piece of metal that took up the house,” Tashina laughed. “Then I remember Mom being nervous about cutting up an $1,100 Pendleton blanket to make a jacket for her best friend, Christine Migwans. Which to this day, Christine wears. This core memory has led me to learning and creating beautiful jackets these days in my company that are timeless and elegant. I want to design something that can be worn and handed down through generations.”

By 21, Tashina had a one-year-old daughter, Morning Star, and they went to Toronto where she studied fashion and design and fashion business management at George Brown College. However, she needed to take a break and she found class hours from 9 to 5 with something more suitable and less demanding. This was the study of addiction and social work, allowing time to take care of her daughter.

Seven years later, Tashina was able to return to Toronto to attend the George Brown College Fashion Exchange Industrial Sewing Program, where she graduated. “I learned to sew pockets, sleeves, skirts, shirts, pants, dresses and jackets. And I was able to stay during this time with my dear friend Corina Debassige while attending the fashion and business program.”

But to stay in Toronto, she returned to work, utilizing her previous experiences in administrative and executive assistant positions.

During COVID, Tashina decided she had done enough business planning and designing. It was now time to design and make actual garments. By designing one sweater in five different colours, posting it on Facebook, she was able to earn $3,000 in 15 minutes. A large waitlist began for that one sweater.

Meanwhile, Morning Star has grown and thrived and will be attending the University in British Columbia. She’ll be studying sociology and performing arts.

Last year, Tashina applied and was accepted into Banff’s Indigenous Haute Couture and Digital Embellishments Residency.

“I moved there for one month and had my own personal studio. My greatest mentor was Darcy Moses, a Dene designer of note, from the Northwest Territories. His clothing designs, over the years, have been sold out at Holt Renfrew in Canada, Saks Fifth Avenue and Nieman Markus in the US. My pattern and drafting teacher was Tisha Marlowe from the Northwest Territories who inspired me as well, as she still designs formal wear and beaded corsets.”

“Attending this life altering program leveled up my inspiration and brand, now to haute couture,” Tashina told me over lunch. “In Banff, folks say that non-Indigenous people go here to ski, and the Indigenous people go to the mountains to seek clarity and pray. I went to these mountains to learn and build my dream.”

“Seeing the mountains of Banff for the first time,” Tashina said, “a powerful energy overtook me and I felt like crying. Here, I was blessed with being well taken care of, with a roof over my head, food for energy, and a private studio to learn. This was the place where I learned to design, create and materialize my new signature waterfall jackets. First, I designed three samples and two final jackets.”

Tashina said she struggled with the energy she was receiving from the mountains. “These energies made me feel something I never felt before. Being in social work for so long and growing up on the reserve where intergenerational trauma surrounded us, I found myself as a natural “oshkaybayas” which means ‘helper,” always helping other people. Now this was the time for me. I didn’t feel guilty or selfish. I felt I deserved this and I was meant to be there. There were no distractions, and I produced my original and best garments. My new brand became Little Feather Couture.”

As Tashina sat across from me, telling me this, her eyes glistened with gratitude. I looked at her beautiful face, lovely long hair over her shoulder, as she became quiet. I felt honoured to hear her gratitude. Feeling this myself as we shared our lives.

“Now, how did you get to New York?” I asked.

She laughed. “I’ve been obsessed with New York for years and have visited four times. I’ve always felt like crying when I get here; maybe I’ve lived here before? Someday I plan to move here. And I’m becoming more familiar with the city.”

“Since Banff, friends in my designer circle have grown across Canada. I’m lucky to have designer besties in the Northwest Territories, Alberta, Vancouver, Sudbury, Saskatchewan and New York.”

On November 16 at Laurentian University’s auditorium, Tashina was selected to be one of the four Northern Ontario’s fashion designers to be featured at a fashion show at Laurentian University’s Maamwizing Indigenous Research Institute’s first ever fashion show. “It was the first debut of my waterfall jacket,” she said.

“After this show in Sudbury, Bonnie, a funny thing happened. The next day an advertisement popped up on my cell phone. Then it rang and my caller ID said, ‘New York is calling!’” Tashina paused. “What? Disbelieving, I took a screen shot of it on my phone and answered the call. A woman spoke, inviting me to attend and showcase my fashion designs at Runway 7, part of New York Fashion Week, located in Times Square. Surprised and in disbelief, I called my fashion show collective partner, Jocelyn, and asked if she would join me.”

“Absolutely, of course I’ll travel to NYC. I will support you as a model,” Jocelyn said.

Now Tashina struggled with making the decision to come to New York with three months to make 10 garments.

“When RUNWAY 7 told me my brand would show up on a huge billboard in Times Square, my hands started shaking. Was this possible? I immediately called business proposal and writing consultant Jason Manitowabi. He’s the owner of Morning Star Audio, which supports artists of various disciplines, providing audio and technical support. Jason writes grants and I knew he could help in making this trip bigger, not just for me, but for my community, models and my culture. And he did, securing funding from Wiikwemkoong for the models and performers. Then I contacted M’Chigeeng to support me and they did! This could not have happened without the support of our two reserves. And Bonnie, here we are!”

“While we were backstage, people kept asking if I was nervous. Not at all. Our 10 models glided down the runway to music and applause!Happily, we ended the evening with a photo shoot in Times Square.”

“Tashina, was all this worth it?”

“Absolutely! It’s taken a lot of time and years, learning, struggle and sacrifices. I never give up.” Then she smiled. “I always have the eyes of my daughter watching me.”

“Tashina, it’s been delightful to see your show, and to have you here for lunch.”

We hugged, went out on the street to take a photo and then she left for Toronto.

by Bonnie Kogos