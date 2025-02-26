Manitoulin Votes!

This week is the final question of the week before the provincial election tomorrow, Wednesday February 27, This week’s question, the final one, is:

Please explain why your experiences, strengths and work ethic would qualify you over your colleague candidates to be the voice and face of our riding at Queen’s Park and how that also pertains to the important constituency work that citizens reasonably expect back home in the riding.

Maria Legault

Green Party of Ontario

Chose not to respond.

Michael Mantha

Independent

I’ve always had a strong desire, even growing up in Gogama, to help others. The way that I see it is that when I do something to help someone, even if it is just a small thing that takes moments, they benefit, but so do I. I get to see a smile on their face or sometimes a look of surprise.

In my lifetime, I have been incredibly fortunate to have jobs that allow me to do what I personally love most – help people. My career path has led me to jobs in the labour movement. One such job was when I was employed in a labour action centre, where I assisted laid-off forestry workers navigate supports and find new work.

Those jobs taught me another important attribute that I bring to my work now as an elected representative; that the most important thing to do before you speak or act – is to listen. Before you can help, you must first appreciate a person’s perspective and understand what they need.

I find it interesting that there are a lot of politicians out there who have not grasped how essential the skill of listening is. So many politicians operate on the assumption that what people need and want first and foremost is to hear what their elected officials think or are going to do. Ask someone what a politician does, and many people’s answers include giving speeches and answering questions among the first descriptors.

I always say that my job as MPP is to bring the voices of the people of Algoma-Manitoulin to Queen’s Park. But how could I do this if I did not listen first?

I’ve found that you accomplish more by listening to the many different perspectives at Queen’s Park. Even being part of the opposition at the legislature, I have learned this is what it takes to be effective in representing people in our riding. For this reason, I choose not to sit on the sidelines and heckle or throw stones and barbs to agitate the government. I have built working relationships by regularly walking across the aisle to shake hands with a Minister, to share the priorities of the people and businesses in my riding. Finding common ground on what can be delivered for Algoma-Manitoulin has always been my approach as an MPP.

The final attribute I want to share is that I love being with and interacting with people. That’s why you find me at so many events all year round. It is my nature to talk, laugh, share, play and even mourn with people. Nothing brings me more joy than getting involved and participating in the action. Whether it is enjoying a pancake breakfast, dancing at a pow-wow, paddling a big canoe or helping volunteers dump wheelbarrow loads of mulch on a nature trail, I get so much joy out of the experience.

I am always proud to say I’m a Northerner. As I have said many times, as much as Algoma-Manitoulin is rich in opportunities and resources, our most incredible and priceless resource is our people. And it is helping people that makes me want to continue as your MPP.

Reg Niganobe,

Ontario Liberal Party

My most substantial leadership quality is relationship building. Relationships help guide processes as they inform the needs of the riding. They also help build partnerships and provide various support. Relationships also include building strong teams. In every role I have held and the successes that I have accomplished, a strong team beside me fostered success and many accomplishments.

Regarding the role of MPP for Algoma-Manitoulin, I bring forth a formal education in Governance from Toronto Metropolitan University, over 15 years of direct political experience and a wide array of established relationships within the political sector. To challenge the Ford government and have the needs of Algoma-Manitoulin taken seriously at Queen’s Park, the successful candidate must possess specific attributes:

• A deep understanding of politics, how it functions, and the role of the legislature and its processes and departments;

• The support of a party; and

• Strong established working relationships with other MPPs to get legislation passed and proposed changes accepted.

At 31 years old, I was the youngest elected Chief in my community and served in this role from 2011 to 2021, at which time I stepped down to serve as Grand Chief of the Anishinabek Nation. As Grand Chief, I advocated for 39 communities, representing more than 65,000 citizens. Despite our opposing political views, I successfully negotiated directly with the Ford government as Grand Council Chief of the Anishinabek Nation and worked closely with various ministers, MPPs and MPs. I have partnered with fellow leaders across the border and spoke of our joint issues at the United Nations in New York.

I served as the chairman of the North Shore Tribal Council for seven years, an organization that provides an extensive range of healthcare services across the North Shore, including but not limited to home and community care, diabetic care, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, mental health and addiction treatment. Under my leadership, the dedicated and hard-working staff were able to expand services and programs, recruit doctors, nurses and nurse practitioners and obtain partnerships, agreements and funding from the provincial and Federal governments.

Speaking directly to Indigenous voters and their allies, as an Anishinaabe, I talk through lived experience, a deep understanding of treaty rights and the Government’s obligation to uphold those treaty rights. Speaking on the legislature and committee floor, I will not hesitate to include Indigenous perspectives. None of the other candidates have this added qualification or expertise.

When asked what makes me the best candidate for MPP of Algoma-Manitoulin, the answer is simple: vote for the candidate with formal education in governance, an extensive political background, and a proven track record of success. Vote for expertise.

Bill Rosenberg,

PC Party

Northern Ontario needs a strong, dedicated voice at Queen’s Park—someone who understands the unique challenges our communities face and is committed to securing a prosperous future for the region. My experience, work ethic and deep roots in this community make me the right choice to represent Algoma–Manitoulin and be a true advocate for its people.

For me, this isn’t about politics—it’s about standing up for the people and industries that have shaped my life, this region, and all of Northern Ontario.

If elected, I will use every tool at my disposal to push back against unfair tariffs that threaten to devastate our local industries. With thousands of jobs on the line, we cannot afford leadership that leaves our communities behind. As Mayor, I fought to keep our industries strong, and I’ll do the same at Queen’s Park. Northern Ontario doesn’t just deserve a seat at the table—it needs one when decisions are made that shape our future.

What sets me apart is my work ethic and my ability to get things done. Whether as Mayor or working alongside businesses, I have never backed down from a challenge. Being an MPP isn’t just about showing up in Toronto—it’s about rolling up your sleeves, fighting for your constituents, and making sure our voices are heard. I don’t wait for solutions—I work to create them. My priorities are clear: securing infrastructure funding, protecting our industries, and ensuring Northern Ontario gets the investment and attention it deserves. I will bring a tireless work ethic and a strong Northern perspective to Queen’s Park, always putting our communities first.

It’s time for real leadership—someone who understands this region, its industries, and its people. I will be that voice, fighting for jobs, economic growth, and a stronger future for Northern Ontario. Our communities deserve representation that delivers real results—and that’s exactly what I’m ready to do.

David Timeriski,

Ontario NDP

Each of us has something to offer to the people of Algoma-Manitoulin and I commend my fellow candidates for offering our riding a choice. I believe my core values and the principles I live and work by provide the right foundation for me to be the voice and face of our riding at Queen’s Park.

My experience working as a paramedic in multiple communities across this riding have given me a solid on-the-ground perspective of what life is like in our Algoma-Manitoulin communities: what is available, what is missing, how things work. This is especially true in healthcare, but when living in different communities, I’ve picked up on local issues, strengths and needs from education through to public services in general. This has given me a large database to draw on regarding life in the north and I am eager to add more from you.

My resourcefulness allows me to navigate challenges with creativity and efficiency, always finding solutions and adding value to my work. When I saw that the annual Elliot Lake Fire Services Food Drive was struggling, I wanted to help. Natalie and I built it up and I coordinated it for 16 years to ensure local families had the food they needed.

In 1999, Canada offered temporary sanctuary to over 7,000 people from Kosovo. The need for clothing and personal hygiene supplies was great. Thanks to the generosity of Elliot Lake, I was able to organize a drive for help and delivered a U-Haul full of supplies to the North Bay Army base. I am motivated by need and am ready to take positive action to meet the needs of Algoma-Manitoulin.

My core values further define my approach to success. I am dedicated—fully committed to excellence in everything I do—going above and beyond to achieve the best outcomes.

In terms of constituency work, my career as a paramedic demands a high level of professionalism, which is essential to my success. I am expected to be dependable, always delivering services and ensuring that tasks are completed with precision and consistency.

Confidentiality is at the heart of my roles, as I handle sensitive information with the utmost discretion and integrity. Reliability is a cornerstone of my professional identity, as colleagues and clients trust me to be consistent, prepared, and proactive in my responsibilities.

My concern for others is reflected in my empathy and care, ensuring that those around me feel supported and valued. I take pride in my work, striving for high standards and embracing the responsibility that comes with my various roles.

From a young age, I have had an interest in helping others of all ages. I have chaperoned high school trips, operated a handi-bus for those with mobility issues, and driven a full-sized school bus belonging to the Elliot Lake Kinsmen Club. It was lent out to not-for-profit organizations to attend events and I travelled all over Ontario (mostly during winter months) to bring the Elliot Lake Gladiators, a community wrestling club, to competitions. Helping others brings its own reward and I enjoyed the experiences and relationships made along the way.

As an excellent communicator, I ensure clarity, transparency and effectiveness in all interactions, making complex ideas understandable and fostering strong professional relationships.

You have seen my work ethic demonstrated in real time over the past few weeks as I travelled the riding to attend events with you, knock on your doors and meet with you across this riding. I want to earn your vote and started off as I mean to go on. I am motivated to do this work, to be part of the Ontario NDP team, and rise willingly to meet the challenges of the work ahead.

Together, these qualities and experiences make me a trusted, respected, and integral asset in my work and personal life. I would bring all of these with me in my work as your next Member of Provincial Parliament.