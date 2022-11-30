Fundraiser underway for Meneray Towing fire

MINDEMOYA—Freshwater Community Church in Mindemoya has set up an account for anyone wishing to assist the Meneray Family during their time of terrible loss.

As was reported in last week’s edition of The Expositor, a major fire on November 20 completely destroyed the Daniel Meneray Krown Towing and Automotive business, located on Highway 542 in Mindemoya.

A Freshwater Community Church post online states, that online donations may be made through the freshwatercommunitychurch.ca/give or cheques may be written to:

Freshwater Community Church, 51 Yonge Street, Mindemoya, Ontario POP 1SO.

Please memo your cheque “Fire Disaster Relief.”

Thank you for showing your love and care at this very difficult time.

All gifts will receive an official registered charity donation.