GERALDINE ROBINSON

Geraldine Robinson passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, August 27, 2022 in her 96th year. Beloved mother of Judy (Garry) Middaugh, James (Bonnie), Jack (Darlene), Janice (Don) Kutschke and Jeff (Doris). Cherished grandmother to Tara Bailey, Becky Gilmore, Kelly Robinson, Cassie Robinson, Taylor Kutschke, Brooke Tremblay, Laiken Robinson, Reid Robinson, Tammy Mason, Brandie White, and great-grandmother to Derek, Mallory, Zachary, Brittney, Kyle, Payton, A.J., Georgia, Summer, Everett, Waylon, Ryett, Kyson and Saylor. Predeceased by her parents Tom and Hilda (Bell) Harper, her husband Robert, step-son Gary Morrison and grandson Jimmy Bacon. Geraldine (Jean) had a sense of humour and was an adventurer. She loved bingo, baking, quilting, travelling, reading, the Massey Fair, puzzles and the casino. She was especially proud of her flowers and the patio gardens she maintained. Visitation was held at the Simpson Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 from 7 to 9 pm, where the funeral service was held on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 11 am. Interment was at Gordon Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Angel Bus as expressions of sympathy, and may be made through

