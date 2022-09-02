SANDRA ROBERTA LEA PEGELO

(nee Sagle)

September 14, 1958 – August 29, 2022

In loving memory of Sandra Roberta Lea Pegelo (nee Sagle) who passed away peacefully at Health Sciences North on Monday, August 29, 2022. Loving daughter of Lealand (predeceased) and Elnora (nee Skuse) Sagle. Loving wife of Grant E. Pegelo for 44 years, Sandra and Grant were blessed to have four children. Loving mother to Christopher (Mary), Karen (Dominique), Patrick (Autumn) and Emma. Loving grandmother to Helena, Dominic, Jaydyn, Kyla, Ashlyn, Michael, Henri, Juniper and Logan. Sandra is survived by siblings Elwood (Sherry), Eddy (Merle), Jamie, Merlin and Lucy. Friends and family gathered at Island Funeral Home on Sunday, September 4, 2022 from 11 am to 1 pm. Funeral service at 1 pm, burial to follow in Hilly Grove Cemetery.

Donations in memory of Sandra can be made to Diabetes Canada, 1300-522 University Ave, Toronto, Ontario M5G 2R5 or www.diabetes.ca or to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, 2300 Younge Street, Suite 1200, Box 2414, Toronto, Ontario M4P 1E4. Please share you thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.