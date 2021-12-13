GERTRUDE (GERTIE) BRADY

With great sadness the family announces the passing of Gertrude (Gertie) Brady (Caplin) on December 9, 2021, with her loving family at her side. Survived by four children, Robert, David, Albert, and Darlene. Gertie had 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She was also a loving Nana to many others! Aileen was one. Gertie has one surviving sister, Doris Rutley. Born in Montreal to Isaac and Mary Jane Caplin, she married David her husband and raised her family in Garson. She was an amazing cook! She fed the Stars! She catered for many years and fed numerous famous people including Johnny Cash. A special thank you to Dr. Pastre, Bob and Pat for her excellent care, and many others on Manitoulin! Simpson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring due to the current COVID restrictions.