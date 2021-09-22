GG’s Foodland donates $1,000 to Manitoulin Health Centre

LITTLE CURRENT – On September 13 the Manitoulin Health Centre (MHC) received a donation of $1,000 from GG’s Foodland, in Little Current. These funds are earmarked for equipment for the Little Current hospital site.

Dianne Tessier and staff from GG’s Foodland said they are pleased to donate $1,000 to the hospital and hope this will help to maintain the service and care the hospital provides to Island residents. “We have been proud to serve the community for over 20 years and wish nothing but the best for the town and its wonderful residents,” she said.

“MHC is grateful to receive the support of GG’s Foodland,” said Tim Vine, co-chief executive officer (CEO) of the MHC, in a release. “This is especially meaningful in the year that GG’s Foodland closes their doors in Little Current. This donation will not only ensure our community is better served, but that the legacy of community contribution by GG’s Foodland in Little Current lives on in our Tree of Life display. A huge thank you to Dianne (Dee Dee) Tessier for her support.”

The GG’s Foodland staff also donated a beautiful wooden bench to the Manitoulin Centennial Manor last week for future use for its future therapeutic garden, to be built next spring.