Gordon/Barrie Island citizens concerned at location of proposed ‘advanced waste recovery plant’

GORDON—With over 40 members of the public on hand, with many questions and concerns relating to an application for an Official Plan amendment and a municipal zoning bylaw amendment for the proposal by Waste Energy (WEST) to build an advanced waste recovery plant (on property that abuts the current transfer station located on Highway 542), Gordon/Barrie Island council has requested another public meeting take place with a presentation made by WEST on their proposal.

“My observation is that there were a lot of people in attendance here tonight with a lot of concerns and questions,” stated Councillor Brad Wright at a meeting last week. “We (council) had been given a power point presentation on the proposal by WEST (previously). It is important for people to hear and understand what is being proposed.”

“Ultimately council has the final decision on the zoning approval,” stated Reeve Lee Hayden. “I would like to see one more effort for public consultation. The public has concerns, rightfully, and we as council have concerns as well.”

The WEST proposal is to build a gasification plant that would take the waste that is currently going to the transfer station (and more) and then trucked off the Island, and they are hoping other municipalities would participate as well.

WEST has tested and can take over 400 different waste materials through its Waste Processing as a service model, including all types of waste feedstock, including municipal, wood, plastic, oil, rubber, textiles, organics. Their customers could include government municipal, universities, hospitals, transportation railroad ties, airports, car fluff, manufacturing automotive oil, remote mining sites, First Nations, food and beverage, grocery stores, distributors.

“WEST’s proprietary technology is a closed loop, sealed process without the presence of oxygen. Simply put, there is one output and three inputs. Input is waste that is organic or carbon based; output-manufactured converted products, renewable natural gas that is collected and consumed within the project for heating, electricity generation, cooling or a combination, biochar/carbon black, as well as fly ash, which is screened and sold to industry.

The WEST technology is a proprietary, non-combustion, climate positive, waste conversion system that uses waste as a source of fuel. The process begins by reducing the waste into small cubes. The cubes are then loaded into a no-pressure, oxygen-deprived chamber where the solid material is converted into a gaseous state. The gas is then consumed as a source of fuel on site. The technology is scalable, stackable, and portable, thus enabling a decentralized waste processing solution and contribution to a circular economy.

Waste is processed in a controlled environment, in a self-contained facility, that substantially reduces or eliminates the environmental outputs associated with traditional landfill operations. WEST conversion technology has been evaluated by engineering consultants. The technology meets EU EPA air emission standards without supplemental air emission treatment. WEST uses waste as a source of energy to produce electricity, heating and cooling.

WEST information indicates there would be environmental benefits, with reductions in client’s carbon footprint associated with the transportation of waste to external landfills and other jurisdictions and act as a source of renewable energy contributing to Canada’s efforts to combat climate change.

All residents in the township within 120 metres of the property where the development is proposed were notified of the meeting, signs at the property indicating the public meeting was taking place and the reason as part of the planning act. As well, the meeting was told this issue has been on several council meeting agendas with minutes available in the township office.

Don Nelson noted “on your website I understand you are using a thermal disassociation process, different than incineration. How many of these plants have you constructed and are there any in operation comparable to the size you are proposing (phase one-1,200 square foot facility with expansion in phase two providing an additional 12,000-18,000 square feet).”

“This is our first commercial project proposal,” said Mathieu Gagnon, CEO and founder of WEST. “We have been working on this development for five years.” He pointed out there is no one in Ontario using the WEST technology, it is new technology the local company developed.

He said there is fire suppression and leachate control, all within a controlled, contained environment.

On another question posed, Mr. Gagnon said the technology has been proven and tested, receiving third party validation from an engineer and laboratory.

“You said earlier WEST is taking the environment and financial operation risk,” said Heather Jefkins. “For the people who draw water (from neighbouring wells) I would say this is a huge environmental concern.”

Mr. Gagnon said the only water that WEST would use is for washrooms in the facility.

A member of the public asked if other sites for the plant had been considered on the Island. “There are not a lot of industrial-commercial lands on the Island,” said Mr. Gagnon. The transfer station location provides access to water and hydro.

There was again a concern raised by one attendee that the proposed location is close to several residents’ homes, farms and a golf course, and that there is a lot of water that goes through the property. If WEST expanded to phase two it would see the business operate seven days a week, with 1,925 metric tons of waste a year going through the facility. “Gordon is 6.7 percent of this, so is the rest of the waste being welcomed coming from other municipalities?”

“The (proposed) location is next to the transfer station, and we would be able to take residential and business waste that is usually hauled off-Island and process it indoors in our facility,” said Mr. Gagnon, noting they would only operate during the day.

Thus far, one municipality, Central Manitoulin has approved, in principle, participating in the project. “To date we have three municipalities who are showing interest and we are waiting on two others, while we are also looking at private industry.”

With farming and industrial waste going to be provided to the WEST location, “we already have sufficient resources to run our operation,” said Mr. Gagnon.

Currently the township is operating the transfer station with the town of Gore Bay and having its waste hauled to Espanola. “If you are not shipping your waste there is less cost on the budget line,” said Mr. Gagnon.

“We would own the facility and property, and for the process to go ahead we have to go through all legislative requirements,” said Mr. Gagnon. And once the plant is in operation, it again would be under many permit legislation requirements.

“When the Dodge Haulage site is closed because they have run out of space, all municipalities on Manitoulin are going to be in trouble if we don’t have somewhere to take our garbage,” said Councillor Jack Bould.

Councillor Wright pointed out three years ago the township received a letter from Dodge Haulage that they had capacity to take waste for 5-10 years. If and when the Dodge site is forced to close, “We are in trouble Island-wide.”

As for water supply for the proposed site, Mr. Gagnon said the company has made a request to the town of Gore Bay to connect to their system at a cost to the company.

Many other questions were posed and concerns raised during the meeting.

“With no water connection, and concerns with emissions and no final site approval, I’m wondering how council could agree to the amendments under consideration, when WEST has never had a similar site opened previously?” asked one attendee.

“This is all still in its infancy,” said Reeve Hayden. “All we are talking about tonight is zoning amendments. If they (WEST) get approval they still have to go through all the permitting for this to go through.”

Another resident stated that the whole proposal should go to a public vote to see if township residents are in favour of the proposal.

“By no means is this the end point,” said Councillor Bould. “If WEST gets the zoning approval, they still have to go through all the permitting requirements before this can go forward.”

“The zoning application is the initial step, so that we can then work with the regulators and get all the necessary permitting approvals in place,” said Mr. Gagnon.

It was further pointed out the municipality, if it provides approvals, can withdraw this if WEST can’t get or meet all its necessary permits.

Councillor Bould noted the Island Waste Committee is still standing and the WEST proposal is the only one that has approached municipalities.

“I wouldn’t be sitting here if the technology we are proposing wasn’t sound,” said Mr. Gagnon, who noted that in exploring this issue for many years, “we haven’t found anything that comes close to what we are offering here.”

Council did approve the official plan amendment, dry waste industry of waste to energy project in a rural zone. The second municipal zoning bylaw amendment for a renewable energy generation plant and advance recycling (under site specific) was tabled.

With the number of people in attendance and the concerns raised, with council having received a power point presentation from WEST on the proposal previously, Reeve Hayden said there is no reason another public meeting could be held prior to council making a final decision.

It was suggested council could provide the public an opportunity to forward questions.

Mr. Gagnon when asked said he would be willing to make a presentation on the plans at a public meeting, with council running the meeting.

“Ultimately council will have to make a decision on the zoning,” said Reeve Hayden. “I would like to see one more effort at public consultation. Members of the public have concerns, rightfully, and council does as well.”

“I can appreciate the concerns of members of the public,” said Councillor Cameron Runnalls. “If it was going to be in my backyard I would be concerned as well.”

“That is understandable, we need to do everything we can to alleviate the concerns and to provide as much information as possible on the proposal,” said Reeve Hayden. “We as council are not taking any of this lightly. We want to make sure all the information is out there, and concerns answered for council to make a sound decision.”