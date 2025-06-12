Three arrested and stolen electronics recovered in Wiikwemkoong school break-in investigation

WIIKWEMKOONG–Three individuals have been arrested and multiple stolen electronics recovered following the successful execution of two search warrants by the Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service (WTPS) on Wednesday, June 11. The warrants were part of an ongoing investigation into a series of break and enters at the Junior School in Wiikwemkoong.

The break-ins, which occurred in recent weeks, resulted in the theft of several computers and disrupted school operations.

At a residence on Hills Trail, officers recovered several stolen computers linked to the school incidents. Police arrested a 42-year-old woman for breaching the conditions of her release, along with a 31-year-old man who was also wanted for non-compliance with his release terms.

A second warrant executed on Wakegijig Avenue led to the arrest of a 32-year-old man in connection with both break-ins. He has been held for a bail hearing and is facing multiple charges.

Charges include:

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Resisting a peace officer

Two counts of failure to comply with a probation order

Break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence

Mischief under $5,000

Theft under $5,000

“The success of this operation is a testament to our officers’ unwavering dedication to the safety and service of our community,” said Chief of Police Ron Gignac. “Every offender we remove from our streets contributes to a safer environment for our residents.”

WTPS continues to work closely with school officials and community partners to ensure the safety and security of students and staff.