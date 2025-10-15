Gordon/Barrie Island won’t be annexed

Sends stern note to Gore Bay council

GORDON/BARRIE ISLAND—Council for the municipality of Gordon/Barrie Island is cautioning Gore Bay council that any boundary infringement of the municipality, through annexation (or amalgamation) will likely jeopardize the relationship of cooperation and goodwill that the two municipalities have enjoyed for many years, and that it is prepared to take all measures necessary to prevent any potential boundary infringement.

A statement from Gordon/Barrie Island council, after a meeting last Tuesday evening, reads “the Municipality of Gordon/Barrie Island was surprised and dismayed by the recent announcement by our neighbouring municipality, the Corporation of the Town of Gore Bay to proceed with exploring options for restructuring of its municipal boundaries. This, in essence, refers to an intent of annexation of lands historically part of Gordon/Barrie Island.”

“During the meeting of council on (Tuesday) October 7, after an in-depth discussion with full participation and input from all council members, a resolution of strong opposition was passed with unanimous support,” the statement reads.

“Further to this resolution, Gordon/Barrie Island Council cautions the mayor and council of the Town of Gore Bay that any such proceedings of boundary infringement will likely jeopardize the relationship of collaboration and goodwill that has for decades been beneficial to both municipalities. The municipality of Gordon/Barrie Island is prepared to take all measures necessary to prevent any potential boundary infringement.”

“We are very concerned as council on any infringement on our boundaries,” stated Lee Hayden, reeve of Gordon/Barrie Island. “Personally, I am very disappointed with the actions of our neighbours to look at annexation. Any infringement will not be accepted without opposition.”

The Gordon/Barrie Island resolution states in part, “Whereas the council of the municipality of Gordon/Barrie Island has read in the minutes of the Town of Gore Bay’s council meeting of September 22, 2025; the resolution number 16224 whereby the Town of Gore Bay plans to seek the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing support to annex property from the municipality of Gordon/Barrie Island; and whereas there are statistics showing that restructuring is not a proven cost saving process; and whereas it is the responsibility of the council of the municipality of Gordon/Barrie Island to ensure current assessment stays in play in our municipality to ensure we can pay for services; annexation of lands from the municipality of Gordon/Barrie Island risks putting an undue burden on the taxpayers of this municipality and threatens municipal relationships; Gordon/Barrie Island council has already received a petition from the ratepayers in the municipality in opposition to any amalgamation with the Town of Gore Bay; Council submits a municipality should look to their own services, procedures and spending before looking at acquiring assessment from a neighboring municipality.”

The resolution also states that there is space for building available within the Town of Gore Bay and that construction is going on currently, with several homes in the town currently up for sale. “Whereas a double majority at municipal councils and electors is required under the Municipal Act section 173; before any restructuring proposal can legally be submitted to the minister; and further that council of the municipality of Gordon/Barrie Island urge the minister to reject any restructuring proposal without the double majority; And further would urge the minister not to approve the establishment of a commission or any other body going forward on behalf of the Town of Gore Bay to pursue the idea of restructuring in any manner.”