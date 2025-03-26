Gore Bay blesses contractor for downtown facelift project

GORE BAY—With the awarding of a tender for the downtown revitalization project to MCA Contracting Ltd., for a total of $2,390,919.41, work will begin this May.

“This is a game-changer for Gore Bay,” said Ron Lane, mayor of Gore Bay. “We are committed to making our downtown a more accessible, attractive, and economically thriving space. MCA Contracting Ltd. understands our vision, and we have every confidence in their ability to deliver a project that will shape the future of our community for generations.”

The downtown revitalization project will include key upgrades such as improved streetscapes, accessible curbs, tree planting and lighting, all designed to strengthen the town’s identity and create a more engaging public space. A key component of the project is enhancing the connection between the downtown core and the marina, ensuring a seamless and inviting experience for residents and visitors alike. The revitalization is an essential part of Gore Bay’s long-term strategy to attract new residents, support local businesses and foster economic growth.

A vibrant downtown is essential to attracting residents, supporting local businesses, and enhancing the overall appeal of our community. This project aligns with the town’s broader vision of doubling Gore Bay’s population over the next 20 years by creating an inviting, dynamic, and accessible downtown core. The revitalization efforts are expected to encourage economic development, foster a sense of place and enhance the experience for residents and visitors alike.

Michael Lalonde, treasurer of Gore Bay, said, “We are here this evening to present, for consideration of council to award the construction service for the downtown revitalization project to MCA Contracting Ltd. for a total of $2,390,919.41. He explained the bidding process was competitive with five companies having bid on the contract. The town had engaged EXP Services Inc. to oversee the procurement process. In January EXP had issued a request for proposal (RFP) for the project, which was publicly posted on Biddingo and the town’s website to ensure transparency and competitive bidding. The five bids were received and evaluated through a structured two-step process, a technical proposal evaluation and a proposal form (financial) evaluation. Following a comprehensive review of all submissions, town staff recommended awarding the construction service contract to MCA.

Mr. Lalonde noted the total forecasted budget for the project is $3,188,519 which included design, engineering, Dawson Street upgrades, Meredith street upgrades and other related expenditures.

The initial design and engineering work was completed in 2024. This cost of $72,960 included public meetings and collaborative efforts with town staff to fully define the project’s scope. This was funded by general revenue surpluses (investment income, etc.), said Mr. Lalonde.

The construction of Dawson Street was completed in 2024. The construction costs of $330,596 were funded equally between drawing on a grant from the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) and recognizing a contribution from a local donor. There were other minor expenditures in 2024 of $3,733 including HST expenses. Remaining items including the purchase of light poles, electrical work and signage of $96,311 are included in the 2025 forecasted budget. The total cost of Dawson Street upgrades is $430,639.

For Meredith Street the upgrades required for revitalization of the street. These include project management, construction, and other expenditures at a total cost of $2,684,919.

The current 2025 contract with EXP is $72,000 for project management services. The construction contract is $2,390,919. This contract includes actual construction costs, provisional costs, allowances and contingencies. Within the contract projects includes $288,446 to support water curb stop replacements on Meredith Street.

Mr. Lalonde told the meeting there are three provisional items included in the contract with MCA. These include the community hall, the cenotaph and the flower bed outside the medical centre. Funding for the community hall will be through the current funding budget. The enhancement for the cenotaph will be fully funded by the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 514, contributing $4,406 to support this initiative.

Within the MCA proposal, is an inclusion of $113,853 of contingency and $73,954 in allowances.

The parking enhancement will see the addition of more than 12 additional spaces in the core commercial area. It will include improved marking of the Meredith Street parking lots, additional parking spaces identified in the parking lot south of the municipal office and proper marking on the south side of Eleanor Street (Meredith Street to Water Street).

The overall funding for this project is being provided from a variety of sources. These include grants, donations, contributions and reserves. The total budget for this project is $3,183,520 and will be financed as follows: $2 million in donations, a grant of $500,000 from the NOHFC, contributions from the Legion, contributions to the water reserve of $288,446, and 2024 operation budget of $83,861. The total confirmed funding is $2,876,713. The $83,861 in 2024 was supported through surplus (from the town budget versus actual funds from the marina and investment income.

Mr. Lalonde said the town is awaiting the outcome of a $500,000 funding application from FedNor. If approved, this funding will cover a portion of the project costs, allowing donated funds to be allocated to other initiatives outside of this project.

To safeguard the budget, timelines will be adhered to, to minimize the impacts on local businesses, and any initiatives beyond the defined project scope will not be considered. “Strict adherence to the original scope is essential to ensure the project’s successful and timely completion.”

Councillor Kelly Chaytor inquired regarding who was responsible for the watermain work, and Mr. Lalonde advised it was MCA, but had been sub-contracted out to another firm.

“The A team will be carrying out the project by MCA on this project,” said Mayor Lane.

Town Manager Harry Schlange said the work is expected to start in mid-May with completion in late October. Work will be completed in sections and more information is to be shared at an upcoming public open house.

Local resident Carrie Lewis asked whether or not water shutoffs will be required. Mayor Lane said that every water shut-off affected in the project will be replaced during the project but the watermain itself, will not be touched.

Mayor Lane said MCA previously completed a main street revitalization project for the City of North Bay in 2024. With their experience and commitment to minimizing disruptions for local business, they are expected to be a valuable partner throughout this process.

The town is inviting all resident and businesses to attend an open house, scheduled for April 3 from 5:50 to 7 pm. Town representatives and MCA Contracting Ltd. will be sharing the finalized design and further details about the project.