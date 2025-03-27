Forever in our hearts; Matti Pekka Viljanmaa (aka Dr. Trout) passed away extremely peacefully with his loving family by his side at HSN on March 25, 2025. Matti was born on January 23, 1954, in Kauhajoki, Finland. He moved to Canada with his family on July 30, 1959. Matti was a devoted and loving husband to Marilyn (Knott). They had a partnership built on love, respect and unwavering support. They should be celebrating 50 years of marriage this July. Matti was without a doubt the absolute best father to James and Kristin. He was a caring and supportive father-in-law to Trevor and Sarah. His heart overflowed with love for his grandchildren, Mason (11), Harper (9), Isla (8) and Alice (8), who brought him immense pride and joy. Matti leaves behind his cherished brother and lifelong friend Kari (Sandra) and his beloved mother Anneli (née Mannisto). Predeceased by his father Leo in 2018. Matti is now reunited with him (and many other loved ones), but his legacy and love will continue to live on in all those who had the privilege of knowing him. Matti will be missed by his extended family along with Marilyn’s brothers and sisters and their respective families – you know who you are, Matti loved you. His departure leaves an unfillable gap in the lives of multiple friends (old and young) as he had several meaningful connections with James and Kristin’s friends too. Matti and Marilyn met at a friend’s house in 1969 and were married in Copper Cliff in 1975. James was born in 1977 and Kristin in 1981. Graduating from Cambrian College in 1973, Matti was hired as an Instrumentation Technician at Falconbridge. Retiring at age 50 as an Electrical Construction Foreman in 2003. Shortly after he was presented a great opportunity to work at McIntosh Engineering as a Project Manager for one year. In 2004 he retired again – for good. In 2002 Matti and Marilyn sold their camp on Fairbanks Lake. They bought a piece of property on Lake Manitou (Manitoulin Island). This is where Matti built their retirement home in an impressive 99 days. A dedicated and extremely hard worker; there was not much he couldn’t do. During his golden years if he wasn’t “washing lures” you would find him playing horseshoes, or on the top bench of his sauna, ice fishing with Bob, Kari and Mitch, collecting sap alongside the Hagens, golfing, tinkering in his garage fixing just about anything, making Marilyn “another” flower garden, providing lawn care services for his neighbours, having some beverages with his buddies discussing (possibly arguing) who threw the better shoe or who had the longest drive, riding his quad up and down the streets fulfilling his duty as “The Mayor of Maple Lane” and spending quality time with his family when they came to visit. It wasn’t often he would venture too long off the Island; he jokingly feared that the bridge would break and he wouldn’t be able to get back on. Matti always looked forward to hosting the annual Family Day fishing derby, a tradition that grew bigger and better with each passing year. With open arms and an open door, Matti welcomed everyone—family and friends alike—to join in the fun. The day was filled with fishing, laughter, good food, drinks and plenty of fun. It was more than just a derby; it was a celebration of togetherness and good times, which seemed to be the normal atmosphere when showing up at any given time. In December 2023 Matti and Marilyn moved back to Lively. Matti was an extremely proud hockey, ringette and dance Pappa. He was deeply dedicated to his family, creating special moments by spending time with his kids and grandkids on Panache and Fairbanks. The weekly Sunday family dinners were a cherished tradition, his love for watching sports (football with James and Mason), the grandkids’ hockey and ringette games, shows just how invested he was in their lives. It is clear he was always ready to help out, whether it was by giving rides or supporting his family at every single event. His time was well spent in the company of loved ones, fostering strong family bonds. Matti’s presence on the dance floor was legendary. As soon as the unmistakable opening riff of AC/DC’s Thunderstruck could be heard, everyone knew it was his time to shine. He would swiftly remove his tie from his neck and place it around his head. The “Matti Two Step” was a sight to behold—dance moves that no one could quite replicate. There has only been a handful of people that could keep up with him. Matti was the provider of our family, and his passing will leave an immense void that will never be filled. He guided us all with unconditional love, unlimited support and incredible wisdom. The SISU he displayed over his final days was truly remarkable, showing an incomparable level of bravery and resilience in the face of adversity. Our world will never be the same without him. We are deeply grateful to Dr. Button, Dr. Snider, Dr. McIsaac, Dr. Mathur, Dr. Dumais, Dr. Pun, Roxanne (MAiD program), and the remarkable ICU nurses (Megan, Nat, Maria and Richard) for their exceptional care and compassion. Their support extended not only to Matti but to our entire family throughout his week-long stay. Words cannot fully express our appreciation.Marilyn, James and Kristin would love it if you could join us for a Celebration of Matti’s Life on Saturday, April 19, 2025. Please drop by anytime between 12 noon to 4 pm. Located at the Lively Golf and Country Club (305 Sixth Ave, Lively). In honour of Matti’s memory, Kristin is putting together a special book filled with stories and memories from those who knew and loved him. We would be so grateful if you could write down a favourite memory, thought or moment that you shared with Matti. Your contribution (can be anonymous) will be a meaningful part of this keepsake for the family. Please write it on paper and bring it with you to the Celebration of Life. If you are unable to attend, but still want to share, feel free to send it to kristinviljanmaa@hotmail.com. Your memories will bring great comfort and joy to the family. Thank you so much for helping us celebrate Matti’s life in this way.” In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the HSN MAiD Program. MAiD Donation – Health Sciences North Foundation https://hsnfoundation.com/donate-maid/. It has been said that grief is not just an emotion—it is an unravelling, a space where something once lived but is now gone. It carves through you, leaving a hollow ache where love once resided. In the beginning, it feels unbearable, like a wound that will never close. But over time, the raw edges begin to mend. The pain softens, but the imprint remains—a quiet reminder of what once was. The truth is you never truly move on; You move with it. The love you had does not disappear; it transforms. It lingers in the echoes of laughter, in the warmth of old memories, in the silent moments where you still reach for what is no longer there. And that’s okay. Grief is not a burden to be hidden. It is not a weakness to be ashamed of. It is the deepest proof that love existed, that something beautiful once touched your life. So let yourself feel it. Let yourself mourn. Let yourself remember. There is no timeline, no “right” way to grieve. Some days will be heavy, and some will feel lighter. Some moments will bring unexpected waves of sadness, while others will fill you with gratitude for the love you were lucky enough to experience. Honour your grief, for it is sacred. It is a testament to the depth of your heart. And in time, through the pain, you will find healing—not because you have forgotten, but because you have learned how to carry both love and loss together. Cremation services provided by Simple Wishes of the North Sudbury and Crystal Crematorium.