Gore Bay is ‘strongly opposed’ to Georgian Bay Geopark suggestion

GORE BAY—Gore Bay Town council has expressed its strong opposition to Manitoulin Island being included in the proposal to include the town and all of Manitoulin Island being designated as a Georgian Bay UNESCO Global Geopark.

“This Geopark proposal showed up around the same time as the COVID outbreak. It’s not environmentally driven,” said Gore Bay Councillor Dan Osborne at a council meeting last week. “In a nutshell, a group from Midland and North Simcoe is spearheading this geopark designation, and Manitoulin Island got lumped in with it, and it is a very large area. But we have had no input from anyone in our areas.”

Councillor Osborne explained, “being designated a Geopark is expected to generate more tourism to the entire designated area, but it could mean over-tourism and more damage to hiking/walking trails and more waste. North Simcoe is the driver of this, and they are going to benefit the most. With the designation it allows them to apply for funding, that could affect funding proposals we put forward on Manitoulin,” he said, noting the Georgian Bay UNESCO Global Geopark has already received over $600,000 in government funds, which is going to promotion for the southern Ontario municipalities but not for this area. Manitoulin Island is not a priority for this group. We want tourism but not see overtourism.”

“In their advertising they have used the Town of NEMI (Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands) logo on their website without notifying or getting approval from the town,” said Councillor Osborne.

As was reported in last week’s edition of The Expositor, this issue was raised at last week’s council meeting after members of the Manitoulin Municipal Association (MMA) raised concerns about Manitoulin work being carried out by a group based in southern Ontario, to designate all of Georgian Bay, including Manitoulin Island, as part of a Georgian Bay UNESCO Global Geopark. While the initial impressions of a UNESCO designation seems favourable, the geopark is not being executed in a manner consistent with UNESCO’s mandate nor in the spirit of Manitoulin Island’s best interests the meeting was told by Margaret Hastings, of the Georgian Bay Guardians and adjunct professor, School of Business, York University.

Ms. Hastings mentioned that a UNESCO Global Geopark includes single, unified geographical areas, where sites and landscapes of international geological significance are managed with a holistic concept of protection, education and sustainable development.

Typical activities in a geopark includes organizing stimulating activities within its communities related to its geological theme, encouraging the promotion of local agriculture and traditional craft product; developing and providing informational material on geology and nature; printing leaflets and other material and creating and maintaining websites; developing walking and cycling trails and training local people to act as guides and develop education courses and guided tours; providing information, interpretation and research activities; providing signage and developing modern museums and visitor centres, Ms. Hastings told the MMA.

Ms. Hastings said under a geopark designation, local community involvement is essential, with having a community informed and involved in the project, willing to work on it, including regional and/or local governments, economic actors, education stakeholders, schools and inhabitants and to promote sustainable tourism and development.

While the geopark received aspiring status in 2022, the geopark leadership team is just now planning a presentation to businesses on Manitoulin this July.

The geopark is not a Georgian Bay initiative, said Ms. Hastings. “It is a Simcoe County initiative dominated by people from southern Ontario attempting to ‘claim’ all of Georgian Bay.” It was also noted that North Simcoe is the top priority for the project.

“They (proponents) have received government funding (of approximately $680,0000 in 2024) that they have used in southern Ontario (spent in Simcoe County and Bruce County), but they cannot designate a geopark without letters of support from every municipality and First Nation within the proposed area, but they haven’t approached anyone outside of southern Ontario except for Killarney, but they are making decisions that will affect Manitoulin Island,” said Ms. Hastings. She said the Georgian Bay Geopark is not a single geographically unified area, and that the geopark would be based out of southern Ontario. She said that the true intention of the geopark is to leverage Georgian Bay assets for the benefit of one county in southern Ontario (North Simcoe).

“At 2,7656 kilometres Manitoulin Island is more typical of a geopark’s size. The proposed Georgian Bay geopark is 17 times larger than Manitoulin,” said Ms. Hastings.

Ms. Hastings explained, “as one of eight zones, and very far away for the launching point, if this project proceeds Manitoulin Island will be lost in the clutter of designations to the south.”

“I think Manitoulin Island would be a perfect place for a geopark, but if it is absorbed into the Georgian Bay geopark you would never have your own designation,” said Ms. Hastings. “For Manitoulin Island this groups focus is southern Ontario, the Island is not being represented the way it deserves,” said Ms. Hastings. She suggested the MMA should contact Frances Heydeman, chair of the Canadian Geopark Network, and request a delegation from the Georgian Bay Aspiring Geopark.

“A letter to the Canadian Geopark Network expressing concern or opposition would help to have the aspiring Georgian Bay Geopark status revoked, which would remove this threat and open the door to a future opportunity for Manitoulin Island,” said Ms. Hastings.

Councillor Osborne explained at the recent MMA meeting, “no one supported it.”

“It doesn’t sound like a very good idea,” said Councillor Aaron Wright.

It was pointed out that in future, if Manitoulin Island municipalities and First Nations wanted to, they could apply to be its own geopark area.

“We would want Manitoulin Island to be separate,” said Mayor Lane. “We are unique and would see the effects of development. But as you said, it sounds as if the proposed designation takes away from economic development opportunities (for Manitoulin).”

Council passed a resolution that Gore Bay does not support the Georgian Bay Geopark, and council directs staff to advise that the town is strongly opposed and demand Manitoulin Island be removed as the Island has not been consulted regarding this.