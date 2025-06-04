33rd AOK traditional powwow welcomes everyone this weekend

AUNDECK OMNI KANING—Aundeck Omni Kaning launches the 2025 powwow season this weekend with a ‘Walking with Our Ancestors’ -themed 33rd annual traditional powwow and invites everyone to visit the community.

Powwow coordinator Mandy McGraw noted that there will be a number of honour songs taking place during the weekend—including a special water song at 4 pm on Saturday. Head male elder Melvin Madahbee will also be honoured for all of the volunteer work he does to help make each year’s powwow a success.

“He is always there to help,” said Ms. McGraw “He helps set up the tipis every year and is ready to lend a hand to anything that needs doing.”

“I need to recognize the work of my committee this year,” said Ms. McGraw. “Maria Abotossaway and Logan Eshkawkogan and all of the volunteers on the fire department, especially Cheyanne Kitchikake for all of their help.”

Each day, between June 5 and 8, will start with a sunrise ceremony at 5:30 am. The powwow events will begin on Friday evening, with the Aundeck Omni Kaning Royalty Pageant at 5 pm.

Saturday’s grand entries will take place at 12 noon and 7 pm in the evening, while Sunday will have a 12 pm grand entry and a 5 pm giveaway. The Sgt. Charles A. Golden Silver Star Memorial Rifle Team will fire a salute following the veterans’ honour song and the grand entry. The Saturday evening feast begins at 5 pm.

Arena director for this year’s powwow is David Trudeau, who will be ably assisted by dual MCs Meeg Snake and Martha (Maawdii) Pitawanakwat who will keep the powwow banter flowing. Head male elder Melvin Madahbee will be joined by head female elder Darlene Bebonang and head female dancer Pat Smoke, head male dancer Bruce Smoke, female youth dancer Taylor Goodfellow and male youth dancer Wassnodeh Recollet in leading the grand entries into the dance arena each day.

Invited drums include Bear Creek, Snake Island, Whitetail Cree, Indian Road, Chippewa Travellers, Young Biisineh and Mixed Tribe.

The powwow takes place at the grounds in Aundeck Omni Kaning, five minutes south of Little Current. There is camping available for dancers and vendors and the grounds and surrounding areas are designated as drug and alcohol free.