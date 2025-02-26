Gore Bay now home to four-way stops

GORE BAY—As part of the town of Gore Bay’s ongoing efforts to enhance safety and improve walkability, a new all-way stop sign system was installed at the intersection of Dawson Street and Meredith Street last week.

“It all boils down to public safety,” stated Gore Mayor Ron Lane. “I guess there are two main reasons for council approving this (last fall). One is that there is still a lot of people who speed (in their vehicles) on the main street (Meredith Street) which creates a safety hazard. We are hoping to promote more public safety on Meredith Street.”

A second reason for the four-way stop sign installation is that, “Our goal with the downtown revitalization project is to connect the main street of the town (Meredith Street) to the waterfront for pedestrian traffic and this is one of the busiest areas in our town. It all boils down to public safety.”

Mayor Lane pointed out the town already took the step to make all streets in town safer with speeds reduced to 40 kilometres per hour, to hopefully curb speeding. “But some people don’t care and they have continued to speed in town. Lowering the speed limits has not reduced the amount of speeding in town,” he said.

Mayor Lane added, “We are also going to have another four ways stop located at the four corners (streets) near McQuarrie Motors once the downtown revitalization project is complete,” said Mayor Lane, noting that council had approved this plan at a recent meeting.