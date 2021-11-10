Gore Bay resident wins more than $13,000 in MHC 50/50 draw

MANITOULIN – A Gore Bay resident is the winner of $13,560 for the first main Manitoulin Health Centre (MHC) 50/50 draw.

“It is very cool to have won,” stated Mary-Lynn McQuarrie of winning the October draw. “When I bought my tickets, I just considered it being a donation to the MHC. I certainly didn’t expect to win.”

“We are very excited to have our first (main) jackpot draw winner,” stated Paula Fields, co-CEO and Vice President of Clinical Services of MHC. “Her family and business have always been supportive of the MHC.”

Ticket sales began September 13 with tickets sold in packs of 10 for $10; 50 for $20: and 150 tickets for $40. Four early bird prizes of $250 have been drawn in September and October and will continue for November and December.

Funds raised from the 50/50 draw will be going towards the renovation and expansion of the Mindemoya Hospital emergency department in the MHC ‘Let’s Emerg Together’ fundraising campaign. Additional funds will go toward the purchase of medical equipment and general hospital operations.

All tickets will be sold online. For more details, including rules of play, visit www.mhc5050.com.