Guilty plea in theft of pickup, MSS damage

GORE BAY- A second man has pleaded guilty for charges related to a one-time joyride in a stolen pickup truck. Matthew Roy of Sheguiandah First Nation was given a suspended sentence with a probation term of 18 months.

Officers from the Manitoulin detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to an October 21, 2019 report of a 2009 Ford Ranger missing from a residence on Dunlop Street in Sheguiandah. Officers were then called to a single vehicle collision on Highway 540 at Sheshegwaning Road in Robinson Township. Two men were found walking along the highway approximately one kilometre from the accident. Both men appeared to be intoxicated. The Ford Ranger was located in a ditch and was missing its front bumper and licence plate. A shotgun, also reported missing from the Sheguiandah residence, was found secreted nearby and shotgun shells were found in Mr. Roy’s pocket.

In the agreed statement of facts, Mr. Roy and Tristian Wabano, who was sentenced in February 2021, had stolen the pickup and driven to Manitoulin Secondary School where they drove on and damaged the school’s soccer field and net, losing the truck’s bumper and licence plate in the net before traveling to the West End of the Island where the single vehicle collision occurred. No one was injured in the accident.

Mr. Roy was found guilty of theft over $5,000, theft under $5,000, mischief under $5,000 as well as operating a motor vehicle in a careless manner under the Highway Traffic Act. In addition to the suspended sentence and probation, he was ordered to submit a written letter of apology to Manitoulin Secondary School and is prohibited from operating a motor vehicle for the first six months of his probation term. It was also recommended that Mr. Roy attend the Ministry of Transportation’s Back on Track program if he is accepted.