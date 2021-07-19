HAROLD INGRAM CLARKE

September 6, 1945 – July 14, 2021

Harold Ingram Clarke passed away at Manitoulin Health Centre in Little Current on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 with his family by his side after a tough battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis. Beloved husband of Faye (Golden) Clarke of 51 years. Loving father of Heather McKenzie (Burton) and Heidi Clarke (Kevin Burnett). Proud grandpa to Kristen, Brock, Natasha and Nathan (Victoria Cranston). Brother of Laura Middlebrook (Earl) and uncle to David and Elaine Leeson. Harold was born on Manitoulin Island to parents Ivan Clarke and Dorothy Ingram, moving to Sudbury in his later teenage years where he worked as a mechanic. Harold and Faye moved back to Manitowaning in 1970 where he worked for his father-in-law at Golden’s Propane, eventually taking it over. Harold enjoyed fishing, golfing, curling and driving around in his ’63 Ford convertible. He was a charter member of Southeast Manitoulin Lions Club serving as president for many years. He was a driving force behind the snowmobile races, smash up derby and many other community events. In earlier years Harold loved to dance with his favourite dance partner, Faye. He also loved spending time with family and friends and playing a good game of euchre or poker. He had many friends and was always willing to lend a helping hand whenever he could. Cremation has taken place. Graveside service to take place at a later date. Special thanks to Dr. Bedard and Joanne of Assiginack Family Health Team, Bayshore and all the caring nursing staff at MHC Little Current for their excellent care. Donations in Harold’s memory may be made to S.E. Manitoulin Lions Club, War Amps, Manitoulin Health Centre or a charity of your choice.