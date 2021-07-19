PHYLLIS ANNE UFFELMANN TURNER

September 17, 1929 – July 11, 2021

Sweetly with her family, Phyllis passed away on July 11, 2021 at Little Current. Born in Waterloo County, Ontario on September 17, 1929. Predeceased by her parents Orley and Minota (Stauffer) Uffelman and husband Byron (Barney) Grenside Turner, siblings James (Denise), William (Erla) Uffelmann and Eleanor (Clare) Martin and brother-in-law Al Schutts, niece Susan Uffelman Schwalm and nephew Alan Schutts. Survived by children Anne (Bryn) Casson, Grant (Betsy) of Manchester Center, VT and Jib (Debby) Turner, grandchildren Tasha (Jason) Abotossaway, Ellie (RC) Askew of Alberton, MT, Kinga Casson, Bettina (Charlie) Turner of Elliot Lake, Julianna Casson and Martha Turner of Manchester Center, VT, great-grandchildren Hunter (Maggie) and Carter Abotossaway, Jack Casson Bentley and Winn Askew, great-great-grandchild Aspyn and siblings Barbara Joan Schutts and Margaret (Peggy) and Glen Biederman and many nieces and nephews. Phyllis grew up in a large extended family with many cousins and relatives nearby throughout Waterloo County. An athlete who swam competitively, she was discouraged from studying post-secondary animal husbandry as it would be too embarrassing for the men in her class and found clerical work for the Equitable Life Company in Waterloo. She moved to Hamilton employed by the Red Cross blood donor clinics, driving, and setting up throughout southern Ontario. She was very proud she could double-clutch! Two great-aunts had settled in Green Bay on Manitoulin Island in the late 1800s. Phyllis came to visit relatives here in 1953, met Barney, married him and moved to Manitoulin Island in 1954. She raised her three children in Little Current and served the community in many ways, as President of the Little Current Public School Board, the Webejewung Ski Club, the Little Current Ladies’ Curling Club, the Holy Trinity Women’s Auxiliary, the St Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary and served Meals on Wheels. When she turned 80, she thought it best to hang up her curling broom and always missed the curling club where she had skipped competitive rinks for many years. A lifelong good friend to feathered and furry critters, she is also survived by her dear kitty, Ginger. A private family memorial service will take place.