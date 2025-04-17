Heavy police presence as Manitoulin OPP search for overdue snowmobiler

Update: Person Located Deceased

(LITTLE CURRENT, ON) – Police have located a person deceased after their snowmobile went into the water near White’s Point in Little Current.

The OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), OPP Canine Unit, OPP Aviation services, Manitoulin OPP Marine Unit, OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU), Northshore Search and Rescue, UCCM Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) and Canine Unit, Wikwemikong Surveillance, Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC), and the Manitoulin OPP Crime Unit assisted with the search for this individual.

On April 17, 2025, the 48-year-old person was recovered from the water. They were transported to hospital by Air Ornge, where they were later confirmed deceased.