SHIIKENH “GORDON”

WAINDUBENCE

Miingaan doodem – Wolf Clan

Sunrise September 16, 1953 –

Sunset November 24, 2021

In loving memory of Shiikenh “Gordon” Waindubence Miingaan doodem, Wolf Clan. Cherished husband of Pearl Waindubence. Loving father of Shawn, Derek, Nikki, Carrie, Chop and adopted father of Nevada and Sunset. Cherished Mishoomis of 21 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Dear son of the late Gabriel and Clara Waindubence. Dear brother of Marlene (Don) and Sharon. Predeceased by siblings Norman, Kathleen and Gary. Sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and all of our Anishnabe family across Turtle Island. Traditional services were hosted at the Sheguiandah First Nation Roundhouse on Saturday, November 27, 2021 and Sunday, November 28, 2021 followed by a traditional closing on November 29, 2021. Cremation to follow. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at IslandFuneralHome.ca.