Hunt Week at Happy Lazy Hunting Camp

East Bluff gang recall 50 years of tall tales

GORDON/BARRIE ISLAND—The Happy Lazy Hunting Camp, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, is all about good friends and good times.

“Don (Carter) and I have been friends for 55-56 years,” stated Willis Campbell. The two friends were both 25 years old when they were looking for an old camp on Western Manitoulin in 1974. “Not being successful, Don asked his father-in-law Arden Noble if it would be okay if we built a log hunting camp on his 200 acres of property.”

The two friends proceeded by asking a few friends and family members to be part of the new camp; those are Don Carter, John Carter, Don Hone, Wayne Noble, Ken Michaud and Willis Campbell.

Members of the Happy Lazy Hunting Camp pose for a photograph during the camp’s 50th anniversary celebration held last Saturday. Some of the Happy Lazy Hunting Camp members during a hunt in 1977.

“When we first started hunting in the West End together, we hunted down here (Gore Bay Gordon area) and this property belonged to my wife Elva’s father Arden,” said Mr. Carter.

“When we first started to hunt, there were two deer gun hunt seasons on the Island—it used to be three days here and six days on the West End of the Island,” said Mr. Carter.

When the two men were asked at what age they harvested their first deer, “I shot my first deer when I was 14,” said Mr. Carter.

“Legally?” Mr. Campbell quipped, indicating he was young when he harvested his first deer.

“When I shot my first deer, that first year, it was so warm we could hunt in our t-shirts,” stated Mr. Campbell.

“We have 12 guys that are in the camp every year now (from around Manitoulin and Sudbury),” said Mr. Campbell, “and we’ve had the same guys every year for the past six-seven years. We don’t have many guys who take part in the hunt anymore. It’s almost a totally social event now.”

Mr. Carter pointed out that over the years there have been many deer harvested on the property. “I harvested a buck one year that was twelve points and weighed about 212 pounds. I am the only hunter at our camp that has shot two 12-point bucks over the years.”

“A lot of good old stories have been told over the years at the camp, along with a few lies,” said Mr. Campbell. “Throughout the years we had a lot of visitors and hunters in, we also drank the odd beer with them.”

“We used to all drink Old Vienna beer,” said Mr. Carter, “And it was Wayne Noble who dubbed the camp the Happy Lazy Hunting Camp.”

“I remember a day during a hunt season years ago when I was up early in the morning to check something in my vehicle and there were two deer on the property fighting. I was able to shoot one of them, they weren’t paying any attention to me. That’s when the deer were very plentiful around here.”

Twenty-five years ago, the camp members held a party to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the camp, roasting a pig for everyone to enjoy.

The Shiptons family and friends (the Shiptons own a heating and air conditioning company in Hamilton), are annually part of the hunt camp’s crew. They travel through the Happy Lazy Hunting Camp property to get to their own hunting property.