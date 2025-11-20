ARNOLD CHARLES GUY DEBASSIGE

“Papa”

August 29, 1961 – November 15, 2025

Arnold began his journey to the Spirit World at a young age of 64, surrounded by the love of his wife and daughters. He was a loving husband and father of three beautiful girls; grandfather to eight. His grandchildren were the love of his life. He loved to watch Mikayla, Brayden Bear and Kaelem (aka Kevin) play hockey, take Jase for tractor and ‘side-side’ rides and play indoors and outdoors with Aurora (aka Rory), Hunter the Grunter and Aubrey. Arnold loved to visit with family and friends. He loved to cook and was famous for his lasagna, chicken wings and potato skins. He loved to hunt deer, play in his tree stand (or fall out of it), go moose hunting with his entire family, fish, watch baseball and hockey, coach the Island Tribe and Wiky boys, play golf, play with his tractor, go ice fishing, cheat at canasta and dance. Arnold had many skills. He was an educator for over 20 years before going into carpentry, where he truly found his passion. Arnold took his late mother to church every Sunday and continued to hold his Catholic faith close to his heart. Arnold will be deeply missed by his wife Lorraine (of 36 years) and daughters Rhonda (Mike), Robin (Kyle) and Amber (Travis). Predeceased by his father Norman Debassige; mother Elizabeth Debassige (nee Osawamick); brothers Boniface (Freda) Donald (Winnie) Norman Jr. and Conrad; and grandson Beau. Survived by siblings Adam (Lorraine), Dorothy (Edward), Calvin and Wayne (Heather). Arnold was an uncle to many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was a special uncle/father to Donald (Wanda), Dwayne (Katie), Craig (Lori Ann) and Peggy (Stuart). Arnold will forever be remembered for his laughter and jokes that he shared in many circles, whether it be in the arena dressing room, on the golf course, at hunt camp or the fish shack. Visitation was at M’Chigeeng Community Complex on Tuesday, November 18, 2025 starting at 12 noon. Funeral Service was held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Thursday, November 20, 2025 at 11 am. Burial was at M’Chigeeng Cemetery followed by a meal at M’Chigeeng Complex. A Sacred Fire was lit at the complex where friends and family were welcomed to come and offer their prayers and extend their farewell messages. Arrangements by Bourcier Funeral Home, Ltd., Espanola.