Hunters! Send in your photos to Tom’s Big Buck Roundup!

SUDBURY—Yes, hunters, we want your photos! If you harvest a buck during next week’s annual Manitoulin deer gun hunt, then you should send them in to The Expositor as Tom’s Expositor Big Buck Roundup is being held again this year.

“We are really hoping that hunters will take part in this year’s Big Buck Roundup,” stated Tom Sasvari, editor of The Expositor. “Last year we only received about four entries in the contest, the smallest number we ever received in all the years we have held it. We will hold the contest this year, however, if we don’t receive a better response this year, we will have no choice but to discontinue it for the future. Come on hunters, send in your entries!”

Email your photos of you with your buck by the deadline of 5 pm on Sunday, November 27 and you could be eligible for a couple of prizes. The winner of the contest will receive a $100 gift certificate from Up Top Sport Shop in Mindemoya, with second prize being a $50 gift certificate, again from Up Top Sports.

When you send your photo, please include your name, where you harvested the deer and the day you did, how big the deer is, including its weight and number of points.

Send photo and information to tom@manitoulin.com