Ice Chips & Canoe Quips

Locals at Lacrosse provincials

Having just picked up a lacrosse stick this season four Wiikwemkoong players joined the U-9 Sudbury Rockhounds and qualified for the provincials last week! The quartet are improving every day and are often in on the key goals and stifling defence. The team only played one tournament together all season before qualifying for provincials and making it all the way to the semis where they faced a tough loss against Clarington. Congratulations to Daxton Wabano, Zayden McGregor, Nwaadbasse Trudeau, and Msko-Mgizi-Kwe Ashawasega. Keep up the improvements, players!

Awesome Assiginack!

To kick off their weekend of youth ball Assiginack is having a sort of ‘throwback’ exhibition game on Friday, Aug 19 at 8 pm with the old ball teams of Manitowaning playing each other for the first time under the new lights! So, if you used to play ball back in the day and they haven’t contacted and you wish to play please email info@assiginack.ca. While it is free to come, they are asking for a monetary donation that will go towards the food bank. After all you know it is going to be entertaining with Ron Cooper and Reuben Allen on the field!

BTW Friday afternoon will be the start of the youth ball tournament that will continue through the weekend on August 19-21st! The divisions will include 13 and under – players born 2009 and younger and then the 14-16 year olds (players born in years 2006 – 2008). Teams are guaranteed three, five inning games. Games will be one hour with a five run, per inning limit with no tie games. Teams must have a minimum of 5 females and 5 males on the team.

The cost is just $100 per team to enter. Once paid and registered, you will be sent a team document to fill out your coaching staff and players. Visit Assiginack.ca for information.

Take a hike, please!

What has been known as the Heaven’s Gate Trail just east of Highway 6 near the Willisville turn-off has now been officially named by it’s actual, original name. The trail was named Kichitwaa Shkwaandem by Rosemary Wakegijig when the trail was originally being constructed by First Nation teens under the supervision of the Anderson Lake Jesuits, some 30 years ago.

The Eco-Biosphere Conservancy has reverted to the name for its 2,100 acre reserve, obtained after a massive fundraising drive. There are now several other loops that take hikers to some of the most scenic spots including the Arabella Loop around beautiful Katrine Lake to the top of Arabella. Several of the loops access or use part of the original Heaven’s Gate Trail. There are excellent maps at most intersections and access points.

As with many of the EBC properties, users should be aware that they are using the traditional lands of the Anishinaabe. The trails should be used in a respectful manner, and each user should do their part to keep the trail clean and safe for others. There is no overnight camping or fire building on EBC property. The EBC has several other amazing trails on Manitoulin Island in development which should be ready to go next spring.

Salmon Sniper!

Congratulations to Mark Aljoe, who honed many of his fishing skills on Manitoulin and put them to good use in a recent Georgian Bay derby. Mark extrapolated those skills to win $15 000 in the Chantry Chinook Salmon Derby with a 25-plus pound chinook salmon! Large salmon have been hard to find over the last decade with the collapse of the alewife baitfish population, among other difficulties. Derby officials said that the fish are looking chunky and with plenty of smelt in their bellies.

Mark, just 20-ish, is no flash in the pan to be sure. He really is a student of all things fishing. He is also a fishing history book and can remember that perfect trolling speed, direction, depth, lure colour, wind speed, wave height, and likely how the vibrations of a dragon-fly perched on his rod gave him an edge and puts it all in his memory bank! Congratulations, Mark. Well deserved!

Pickleball rebound!

The Manitoulin Pickleball Club has been doing some great recruitment therefore have some new players joining them for play. Thanks to Marc, Diane, Holly, Jim and Pauline who are all new to the game. They recently came out to discover what the game was all about. If you are one of the interested people who plan to come to try the game on Tuesday evenings at the NEMI courts, you will see four to six players having a game, that’s them, Recruiter-plus George says. Go on over they are just waiting for new players to coach. Last week there were a few vehicles that came by but did not get out of their vehicles. Not to worry we are a friendly bunch and George promised they don’t bite! See you Tuesday evenings in August! For more info contact George 705 805 2485.

