Information leads to second CDSA search warrant and large cocaine seizure in 6 weeks, on Maple Cr, Aundeck Omni Kaning

MANITOULIN—In July 2022, information was received by Police regarding people trafficking controlled substances in the community of Aundeck Omni Kaning.

A Tele-warrant to Search was obtained for the residence of 18 Maple Crescent, Aundeck Omni Kaning First Nation as a result of the information received.

On July 4th, 2022, the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB), Canine Unit (K9) and UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service Crime Unit, executed the Warrant and arrested six people without incident.

A search of the residence revealed:

130.42 grams cocaine (street value $32,500)

$4,490 in Canadian currency

As a result:

O’Neil RICHARDSON, 20 years, of York, Ontario

Leonard NEGANNEGIJIG, 62 years, of Aundeck Omni Kaning First Nation

Brandy CRAWFORD, 27 years, of Little Current, Ontario have been charged with: Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking in a Schedule I substance (cocaine) – S.5(2) CDSA. Possession of Property Obtained by Crime under $5,000 (Canadian currency) – S. 354(1)(a) CC.



Payton ATAWISH, 25 years, of Sheguiandah First Nation

Darlene ATAWISH, 46 years, of Sheguiandah First Nation

Dale PATREAU, 63 years, of Little Current, Ontario have been charged with: Possession of a Schedule I substance (cocaine) – S. 4(1) CDSA



On May 20th, 2022, a search warrant was executed at this same address under UCCM INC#UF22-000933, where the following was seized:

120 grams of cocaine,

$5,000 Canadian currency

Twelve oxycodone 5mg pills {Percocet} (street value $120)

6 individuals arrested and charged

Both search warrants (May 20 and July 04), at this same residence, have a combined seizure of: