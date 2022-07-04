LYNA MADELINE HOLMES

October 21, 1941 – July 1, 2022

In loving memory of Lyna Madeline Holmes who passed away peacefully with her family by her side at the Manitoulin Health Centre at the age of 80. Daughter of George and Florence (nee Martin) (both predeceased). Sister of Wilfred (Susan) and predeceased by siblings Jim (Margery), Joan (Grant Moody) and Georgena (partner Bernard)(predeceased). Beloved aunt, great-aunt and great-great-aunt of several nieces, nephews and will be missed by many friends. Family and friends will gather on Friday, July 8, 2022 from 11 am to 1 pm at Island Funeral Home. Funeral Service at 1 pm. Burial to follow in Hilly Grove Cemetery. Donations in memory of Lyna can be made out to St. Paul’s Church, 198 Arthur Street, Manitowaning, Ontario P0P 1N0 or the Manitoulin Health Centre Auxiliary, Box 640, 11 Meredith Street East, Little Current, Ontario P0P1K0.