Island community shows great support for Gore Bay Rotary fall produce auction

GORE BAY – The Manitoulin Island community again stepped up for a great cause in supporting the Gore Bay Rotary Club fall produce auction to make it the most successful ever.

“This was probably the best year ever in terms of donations made to the auction, from across the entire Island,” said volunteer auctioneer Robbie White. “People certainly opened their hearts to help out. I know that in the past week, from Saturday to today, we received over 60 gift certificates or gifts to auction off today. And that doesn’t include all the produce that was donated.”

Among the many items up for auction was both a 30 minute and a one-hour airplane tour of Manitoulin, provided by members of the Gore Bay Flying Club, a signed original Jack Whyte art work, a one night stay at the Queen’s Inn, and tons of produce, pies and baked goods, a Burt Farm fresh turkey, and much, much more.

“Everyone really outdid themselves, it was amazing,” stated Mr. White.

The close to 75 people who attended the auction (which had to be cancelled last year due to the pandemic) were fully masked and followed protocols.

Following the produce auction Rotary Club president Marlene Bowers posted a message on Facebook thanking everyone for their support of the event and noting that this year’s produce auction was the most successful one yet.