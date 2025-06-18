Island student trustee recognized by Rainbow School Board for her ‘tremendous efforts’

SUDBURY—The Rainbow District School Board (RDSB) has recognized its two student trustees for their tremendous contributions to the board over the past year as student trustees, including Alexandra Wilson-Zegil of Manitoulin Secondary School (MSS).

“Our student trustees joined us around the board table after serving on the Student Senate in Grade 11,” said RDSB Director of Education Bruce Bourget at a board meeting last week. The two student trustees include Indigenous Student Trustee Tia Nootchai of Lockerby Composite School and student trustee Alexandra Wilson-Zegil of MSS for their service during the 2024-25 school year.

“Alexandra Wilson-Zegil has demonstrated leadership skills throughout her four years as a student at Manitoulin Secondary School,” said Director Bourget. “In recognition of her efforts, she was recently awarded a TD Scholarship for Community Leadership.”

“TD Scholarships for Community Leadership recipients receive up to $70,000 for tuition and living expenses as well as opportunities for paid summer employment, peer networking and mentorship,” continued Mr. Bourget. “Congratulations Alexandra. And we certainly join with you in expressing our gratitude to TD for making this scholarship possible.”

Mr. Bourget explained Ms. Wilson-Zegil is a resident of Gore Bay and has a long list of school accomplishments and community involvement to her credit locally and provincially. “During the current school year, she served as the Northern Schools Regional Representative for the Ontario Student Trustees Association (OSTA),” said Mr. Bourget.

“Alexandra has been involved in many extra-curricular activities at (MSS). She is captain of the robotics team, has taken on leadership roles in the Student Council and SHARE/Go Green, and writes a weekly column about school events in the local newspaper (The Manitoulin Expositor), ‘Kids in the Hall’.”

“Enrolled in the school’s Specialist High Skills Major in Arts and Culture, she also authored a children’s book, ‘Robofriends and the Mowzone,’ that promotes robotics and environmental sustainability. Last summer, she attended the prestigious SHAD Canada program. She has been playing hockey for the Gore Bay Bruins since she was four-years-old.”

“Involvement in school and school life enriches the student experience and provides a broader platform for learning,” said Ms. Wilson-Zegil. “Joining extracurriculars, exploring new concepts in class, and actively developing learning strategies that have kept me invested in my education and motivated me to make a difference. Being engaged in teams teaches students invaluable transferable skills like teamwork, commitment and responsibility.”

“Well said,” stated Mr. Bourget.

Mr. Bourget explained that, “Alexandra will attend McMaster University in the fall. Enrolled in Wilson College’s new Leadership and Civic Studies program, she will complete a double major in Political Science. Wilson College’s Civic Leadership and Civic Studies program is Canada’s only combined Honours degree that has students engage with real-life issues. Students learn to think critically and creatively about our collective future.”

“Alexandra has her sights set on law school after she completes her undergraduate degree. She plans to pursue a career in government and advocacy. Thank you for your service, Alexandra,” said Mr. Bourget.

RDSB chair David Farrow presented a watch to each of the two students, in recognition and appreciation for having served the board so admirably. “Sincere congratulations for your service to the (RDSB),” he said. “We look forward to both of your actions in the next few years to help improve the world.”

Board trustee Judy Hunda said, “I would also like to add my thank you to our outgoing student trustees. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. These trustees have worked so hard and I am proud that they represented the board. They will be greatly missed.”