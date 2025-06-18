Janet Anning is named Central Manitoulin’s 2025 Senior of the Year

CENTRAL MANITOULIN—The morning of Tuesday, June 19 held special excitement, as the Ontario Senior of the Year award for Central Manitoulin was announced. Central Manitoulin Mayor Richard Stephens declared himself happy to present the award.

“We do have one particular person that we recognize today,” said Mayor Stephens. “This person has been a very important part of our community for decades and I’ve known her well and she has kept all of us on our toes. I used to think of her as the lady with nerves of steel, because she used to take the car out with all of our teenagers and teach them how to drive a vehicle. And I thought that I was going to die anytime I went out with any one of the three of them. But she did the job perfectly and very succinctly.”

“I want to congratulate and thank Janet Anning for being that person who’s meant so much to our community and provided all the support to, not only the people at the Special Olympics, but the people throughout the community in all types of activities. So, thank you, Janet. There aren’t enough ways to thank you, but we have a small plaque to give you. Can you find another spot on your wall?”

Ms. Anning accepted her award with gratitude and grace, but, when asked to say a few words, she declined.

The Municipality of Central Manitoulin’s Facebook page further expressed their gratitude to the recipient of this prestigious award: “Congratulations to Janet Anning for winning the Ontario Senior of the Year Award. Janet has been a beacon of community spirit for decades. Her tireless support for the Manitoulin Special Olympics, the organization of the popular Bluegrass in the Country fundraising festival and her passion for inclusion and her ability to get things done make her a true inspiration. Thank you, Janet, for everything you’ve done and continue to do for our community!”

by Margery Frisch