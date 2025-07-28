It takes a community effort to make Haweater a reality

LITTLE CURRENT—Another Haweater is upon us and with it Lion President Bruce Burnett is, as always, in the background dotting i’s and crossing t’s to make sure Haweater Weekend is one to remember.

Lion Bruce and the Haweater Weekend committee, made up of a number of members of the Little Current Lions, start soon after Haweater Weekend to begin planning the following summer’s event. Haweater Weekend is always top-of-mind for these Lions.

This year Lion Bruce is effusive in his praise for the sponsors (you can see the impressive lineup of generous donors on Page 9), without which Haweater would not be a reality.

The Little Current Lions will again be selling 50/50 tickets all Haweater long, so be sure to get yours! In photo, Lion President Bruce Burnett hands of a cheque to last year’s 50/50 winner Debbie Bailey on the Sunday of Haweater. Debbie took home an impressive $1,200.

“The sponsors have been absolutely wonderful,” Lion Bruce tells The Expositor. “And a big thanks to the Province of Ontario for its generous funding of Haweater Weekend this year.”

The theme for the 2025 iteration of ‘Manitoulin’s biggest bash’ is Haw-lloween, which should lend itself well to the festivities all weekend long. Come in costume for Hawfest, dress up for the parade or the cardboard boat races, the Lions want to see you at your beastly best.

Speaking of truly terrifying… The Lions are excited to announce the Shock N’ Haw wrestling event on Thursday, July 31. With two shows, a matinee and evening affair, the amateur wrestlers promise a frighteningly fun time for all ages. For more on this new event, please see the story on Page 14 of this supplement.

Other new events this year include three days of the midway at the NEMI Recreation Centre parking lot! The Haweater Farmers’ Market will also run for three days this year, from Friday through Sunday, 9 am to 1 pm; the Little Current Quilts and Stitchery Quilt Show at the NEMI council chambers; the Manitoulin Brewing Company Block Party downtown on Saturday afternoon and evening; a remote-controlled vehicle rally on Sunday; a kids’ Haw-lloween parade at 11 am on Sunday downtown; and an author’s reading at The Expositor on Friday at 3 pm. For the full list of spooktacular events, please see Page 8.

Those who know Lion Bruce know that if he isn’t running the road of Little Current on Haweater, he can be found at Low Island, minding the ever-popular mixed slow-pitch ball tournament, which is marking its 30th anniversary this year. The tournament has its full slate of 16 teams, with many more hoping for a chance at Haweater glory, so come down, watch the action and enjoy a cold beverage and burger from the Lions. Oh, and do say hi to Bruce, too.

Speaking of anniversaries, there is another big year for Haweater events. This year also marks the 20th anniversary of the famed cardboard boat race. Lion Alicia McCutcheon and Amanda Roy have been heading up this Haweater favourite for all these years and it’s still a sight to see. The cardboard boat race gets underway at 12:30 pm on Saturday, August 2 at Low Island.

Lion Bruce reflects on the year, commending his club for their commitment and dedication to the Lions motto: ‘We Serve.’

“This club embodies the motto in all that they do, and I am so proud to serve alongside them,” he says.

Lion Bruce thanks the community for their support in all the club’s endeavours, from Catch the Ace (now in its eighth year!) to the Winterfest hockey tournament, which raised an impressive $18,000 this past February. “Every cent from Winterfest goes back to Haweater,” he explains.

“I wish you all a Happy Haweater and a fun-filled Haw-lloween,” Lion Bruce says.