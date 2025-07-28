Top 5 This Week

Wikwemikong Tribal Police Services officer sustains knife-related injuries, transported to hospital

Two individuals taken into custody

WIIKWEMKOONG – July 28, 2025 At approximately 4:00 AM today, Wikwemikong Tribal Police responded to an incident on Andrew Crescent in Wiikwemkoong. During the course of the response, one officer sustained knife-related injuries and was immediately transported to Health Sciences North for medical treatment. 

Two individuals have been taken into custody in connection with the occurrence: 

  • A 19-year-old male 
  • A 20-year-old male 

There is no ongoing threat to public safety. The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and UCCM Anishnaabe Police are assisting with the investigation. 

We ask for continued patience and cooperation from the community as our police services work diligently to gather information and bring clarity to this situation.

