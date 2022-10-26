It was a golden weekend in South Procupine for Manitoulin Panthers U13

﻿SOUTH PORCUPINE—This past weekend the Manitoulin Panthers U15 and U13 teams headed up Hwy 144 for their first tournament of the season in South Porcupine.

Both teams played an incredible weekend of hockey, setting the tone for the upcoming season. The U15 team fell short in the semi finals, but stuck around to cheer for the U13’s in their championship game.

After a hard fought semi final earlier that day, where Liam Stephens’ goaltending helped Manitoulin reach an overtime and Max King sealed the deal, it was evident that these young Panthers were determined to take home the hardware.

A strong and physical Cochrane team opened the scoring in the second period of the final game. With outstanding goaltending by Brynn Best, that would remain the lone goal until the final minute of play in the third period. Cohen Rajotte then tied it up with help from teammate Lincoln Rancourt to keep the Panthers alive!

Keeping tensions high for fans in the stands, the puck was dropped for the second do or die overtime of the day. Cohen picked up the puck in the Panthers zone and skated it down the ice to find the back of the Cochrane net.

In front of a huge crowd of Manitoulin support, the coveted gold medals were secured, marking a first tournament win for this group who have mostly been together for six years.

Most Valuable Player trophies were awarded to Carter Morrell, Memphis Shawanda, Lincoln Rancourt, Jaxsin Chatwell, Max King and Cohen Rajotte throughout the weekend.

Congratulations to all South Porcupine Ice Breaker 2022 U13 Champions: Liam Stephens, Brynn Best, Bryden Romaniuk, Lincoln Rancourt, Max King, Roen Deschenes, Cohen Rajotte, Alex Bourcier, Spencer Cortes, Ryan Carter, Jaxsin Chatwell, Trinity Cheechoo, Carter Morrell, Kobe Mayers, Sean Simon and Memphis Shawanda! As well as, coaches Scott Stephens, Troy Chatwell, Nelson Deschenes, Clayton Best and manager Dana Rancourt.