IVAN TREVOR WHEALE

November 8, 1934 – August 9, 2025

It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Ivan Trevor Wheale, age 90, at the Manitoulin Health Centre, Little Current on August 9, 2025. Ivan was born on November 8, 1934 in Sunderland, England to the late Arthur Wheale and Doris Wheale (Parker). He was a dear brother to the late Gerald (Jean) and Hilary Millichamp. He was a beloved husband of 57 years to Jean Wheale (Livingston) predeceased in 2014. He was a loving father of four children, Geoff (Cindy), Mike (Evyonne predeceased) Kathy and June (Darryl). He will be missed dearly by his nine grandchildren, Angela, Conor (Janelle), Sarah (Matt), Amy (Dewayne), Devin, Brittany (DJ), Trevor (Kelsey), Brandi (Joey) and Levi; and his 22 great-grandchildren, Jordan, Mariabella, Jaxson, Megan, Julian, Nola, Lukas, Myah, Jaxon, Laken, Evy, Leah, Maylee, Brayden, Oliver, Brynley, Brianna, Kiara, Baby 2026, Tristan, Chase and Maverick. Although Ivan had been fighting a courageous battle with cancer, his laughter and great spirit came through each and every day. He was loved by many and adored by his community for his kindness, humour and mentoring. A Celebration of his Life will be held at Island Funeral Home in Little Current on August 21, 2025 at 1 pm. We would ask that in lieu of flowers a donation in memory of Ivan can be directed to the Northern Cancer Research Foundation. Thank you on behalf of the Wheale family.